Legendary New Jersey Italian Restaurant Has The State’s Best Lasagna

One of the highest honors a New Jersey restaurant can receive is the title of best lasagna, and a major website has given that crown to a legendary Garden State eatery.

While some food critics might disagree, we stand firmly behind the belief that New Jersey is home to America's best Italian food.

Where Can You Get The Best Lasagna In New Jersey?

And there might be no Italian dish that transports us to a childhood holiday with family surrounding us more than lasagna.

The trick with lasagna for Italian restaurants is a restaurant has to make it so good or so different that you don't think about Mom's.

That means you need to find a place that knows exactly what it's doing, according to the well-versed foodies at Lovefood.

North Bergen Is Home The New Jersey's Best Lasagna

They have decided that the best lasagna you can get at a restaurant in New Jersey is at a North Bergen restaurant many of us are familiar with.

The beloved Italian restaurant that takes the crown for having the best lasagna in New Jersey is Trattoria La Sorrentina.

You can find Lasagna Napoletana on their menu, and they promise a near-perfect blend of ricotta, mozzarella, meat, and tomato sauce, and customers have been loving it for years.

Having the best lasagna in a state that is world-known for its Italian food and restaurants is quite an honor.

Give them a try soon. Trattoria La Sorrentina is located at 7831 Bergenline Ave. in North Bergen.

