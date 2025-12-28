One of the greatest joys of living in New Jersey is the Italian food, and a major website announced an Italian restaurant that can't be missed in 2026.

New Jersey residents love our Italian food, and we're always on the lookout for a great Italian restaurant we haven't tried yet.

Thanks to the foodie experts, there is always info out there that could lead us to our next favorite Italian restaurant.

The experts at Family Vacation US have spoken, and they have an amazing suggestion for you if you love New Jersey Italian food.

Italian food lovers of New Jersey, get ready to add an amazing Italian restaurant to your bucket list. Have you ever tried Catherine Lombardi in New Brunswick?

This incredible restaurant has been around since 2006, and was started by two friends from Rutgers. It's a great story, and an amazing restaurant.

This restaurant has an incredible menu and a cozy bar that you will fall in love with. It's perfect for an evening out with friends or a family get-together.

If you've never given this gem of a New Jersey Italian restaurant a try, there's no time like this weekend.

Catherine Lombardi Restaurant is located at 3 Livingston Ave. in New Brunswick. You will love it.

