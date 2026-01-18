It's been a long time, but Giant fans can finally have a sense of pride. For years, the Giants have had the saying "Giants Pride" associated with them, and after 10 double-digit losing seasons in the last 12, the pride from the fans couldn't have been more in the dust.

Since firing Tom Coughlin at the conclusion of the 2015 season, the Giants have cycled through six head coaches. Ben McAdoo (2016-2017), Steve Spagnuolo (interim coach 2017 after McAdoo was fired midseason), Pat Shurmur (2018-2019), Joe Judge (2020-2021), Brian Daboll (2022-2025), and finally Mike Kafka (interim coach 2025 after Daboll was fired midseason).

The last ten years have been arguably the darkest times in franchise history. And while there is no "cure all" for an NFL franchise, the Giants got the closest thing to that by hiring John Harbaugh to be their new head coach.

After firing Brian Daboll in November, the Giants stated they wanted a coach with experience who could create a winning culture. The problem with that? Those candidates typically don't exist.

They had struck out on hiring the offensive or defensive coordinators who were viewed to be the next great head coach, so this time around, the search needed to include proven NFL head coaches who had success at the NFL level. Unfortunately for them, not only does that limit the candidate pool, but any coach with experience and success has been fired for a reason.

That is, until John Harbaugh. He was fired after 18 seasons with the Ravens at the end of the 2025 season. He went 180-113, won Super Bowl XLVII, made the playoffs in 12 of his 18 seasons, and won the AFC North six times.

Sometimes, as in Harbaugh's case, your voice in the locker room grows stale after all those years. He's one of the best candidates to ever hit the coaching market, and for the Giants, they couldn't have needed a head coach at a better time.

