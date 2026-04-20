New Jersey owns some amazing world records, and also some of the weirdest on the books. Check these out.

Some Of New Jersey's World Records

New Jersey can be very proud of its world records. Some of them are simply amazing, but it shouldn't surprise you to know some of them are weird.

Photo by Fotos on Unsplash Photo by Fotos on Unsplash loading...

And where do we turn to find any information about world records? Of course, we turn to the experts at the Guinness Book of World Records.

Let's start with one that's a lot of fun. New Jersey holds the record for the largest gathering of zombies.

New Jersey's Record For Largest Gathering Of Zombies

Nearly 10,000 people showed up for the New Jersey Zombie Walk in 2013, and that was a world record.

154836973 loading...

Another amazing New Jersey world record is sports-related. The largest game of catch, involving over 2300 people, was the largest ever and took place at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls.

Read More: New Jersey Has Among America's Lowest Tax Returns

Now, let's take a look at some of the more unusual records that the Garden State is associated with. You'll get a kick out of them.

Weird New Jersey Records

Of course, New Jersey would have to have some pizza records, and there are two that are very New Jersey.

Photo by Fabrizio Pullara on Unsplash Photo by Fabrizio Pullara on Unsplash loading...

We have the record of the most pizza boxes folded in one minute. Manalapan's Randy DeGregorio folded 18 back in 2020.

Get our free mobile app

Another pizza record belongs to Tellina Cuppan, who owns the most pizza memorabilia in the world. She has over 700 items.

And we'll leave you with this one. Frank Vacca from Lyndhurst is in the Guinness Book of World Records for having 20 tongue piercings.

Those are just some of the world records New Jersey holds. Congratulations to us.

Some Of The Most Hated Pizza Toppings In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo