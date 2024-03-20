New Jersey’s #1 Hairstyle Has Been Revealed By Style Experts

New Jersey has long been connected with big hair, but now a well-respected style publication has named the top hairstyle in the Garden State.

New Jersey top hairstyles. (Photo by Leohoho on Unsplash) Photo by Leohoho on Unsplash loading...

We have seen just about every type of hairstyle imaginable over the years in the Garden State. We love to embrace the trends.

New Jersey Is A Fashion Trend Setter

For instance, we embraced the Bob, we supported the mullet, and we weren't afraid to show up at a party sporting bangs.

When it comes to today, style experts have pinpointed New Jersey's most popular hairstyle. Is your hairstyle at the top of the list in New Jersey?

Th emost popular hair stles in New Jersey. (Photo by George Bohunicky on Unsplash) Photo by George Bohunicky on Unsplash loading...

According to the style experts at The Loupe, the balayage is the most popular feminine hairstyle in New Jersey, along with 5 other states.

New Jersey's Top Hairstyle May Surprise You

If you're not sure what a balayage is, Madison Reed says it's when you paint free-hand highlights onto the hair.

And regarding the most popular masculine hairstyle in New Jersey, that title belongs to the French crop.

New Jersey hairstyles. (Photo by Royal Anwar on Unsplash) Photo by Royal Anwar on Unsplash loading...

If you need an example of the French crop, just check out Pinterest for a few different varieties.

New Jersey's Favorite Masculine Hair Style

New Jersey's top masculine hairstyle is not quite as popular nationwide as our top feminine hairstyle, however.

The French crop is the top masculine hairstyle in only three states, including the Garden State.

Top hairstyles in America. (Photo by JD Mason on Unsplash) Photo by JD Mason on Unsplash loading...

The results are based on the most Googled hairstyles in each state. The balayage i the top feminine hairstyle nationwide, and the French crop is the 4th most popular masculine style in America.

