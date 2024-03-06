The top 10 hottest towns in New Jersey to buy a home

None of the towns on this list are surprising to anyone who lives in New Jersey and has a good basic knowledge of the whole state. However, most of us live in our little 20-to-30-mile radius self-sufficient New Jersey bubble and anything outside of that area may as well be Vermont or Arkansas.

Thank God for New Jersey 101.5 so at least people from different parts of the state can hear about towns and places they would have never been exposed to.

Enough about us and let's focus on where you should or could buy a home in New Jersey.

This list is a pretty good mix of North, Central and South Jersey. I was a little surprised at the number of towns on the list from southern half of the state, but real estate is much more affordable once you get below say...Exit 7A on the NJ Turnpike.

The survey was conducted by a site called BetOhio.com. They took real estate data from realtor.com and crunched the numbers. The two main factors they looked at were a demand score which represented an area's page viewers per property on Realtor.com in comparison to other areas.

The second factor was the median number of days property listings spend on the market in that location. It was a national survey and none of New Jersey's towns made it into the top 40 but they list thousands of towns across the country.

They gave a "demand score" based on 100 points. Peabody, Massachusetts, came in at the number one spot for hottest ZIP codes with a score of 99.94. Rochester, New York, came in at the top of the metro area neighborhoods with a score of 99.11. Scoring highest of the list of New Jersey ZIP codes was.....CRANFORD!

They got an overall score of 96.65. Cranford has really become a hot spot for younger people and young families moving in over the last decade with lots of housing construction in the downtown area in that period. There's a train station downtown and it's sort of become like the next Hoboken.

Rounding out the top five in New Jersey are Montclair, Marlton, Parsippany and Cherry Hill. All of those towns have long-standing reputations and good places to raise a family with good school districts.

One or two of the towns on the list may surprise you or you may not be familiar with. The towns on the list may not be the best places to buy but the hottest ZIPcodes on the market at this time.

Here is the full list of the top 21 New Jersey towns that made the list of hottest location to buy a home here.

NJ Rank US Ranking Area Median Days on the Market 1 49 Cranford, NJ 32.6 2 54 Montclair, NJ 31.9 3 80 Marlton, NJ 37.0 4 113 Parsippany, NJ 35.1 5 137 Cherry Hill, NJ 43.3 6 148 Riverton, NJ 45.1 7 157 Sewell, NJ 44.0 8 167 Englishtown, NJ 38.8 9 234 Ridgewood, NJ 36.9 10 241 Swedesboro, NJ 45.3 11 256 Medford, NJ 50.3 12 258 Haddonfield, NJ 54.3 13 277 Mullica Hill, NJ 58.0 14 285 Sicklerville, NJ 44.0 15 298 Pitman, NJ 54.6 16 313 Marlboro, NJ 45.7 17 324 Woodbury, NJ 47.7 18 376 Rahway, NJ 40.9 19 445 Avenel, NJ 46.8 20 539 Sea Isle City, NJ 70.5 21 561 Towaco, NJ 61.2

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

