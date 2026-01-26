Let's take a look at what people around the country consider New Jersey slang terms. It will give you a chuckle.

Are These New Jersey Slang Terms?

I came across a list of terms that Let's Learn Slang considers slang in the Garden State, and let's see what you think. Are these slang words in New Jersey?

The list is extensive, but we took some random ones to run by you. Here they are, and you knew the first one would be there.

Jughandle - If you're from New Jersey, you know what it is, but it's not really slang. It's just a traffic term.

All Good - As a New Jersey resident, I say it a dozen times a day. Maybe you don't, and if you don't, well, it's all good.

Read More: How Polite Is New Jersey?

Hit the MAC - I used to be guilty of this one, but I haven't heard it in New Jersey for years.

More New Jersey Slang Terms

How you doin'? - Isn't this a Joey on Friends thing? What does that have to do with New Jersey?

Mutz - short for mozzarella, and guilty as charged.

Photo by Ivan Pergasi on Unsplash Photo by Ivan Pergasi on Unsplash loading...

These are some of the examples of what people outside the state think is New Jersey slang. I think if they spent 30 minutes on the Garden State Parkway, they'd have a whole new list.

Get our free mobile app

We have a unique way of speaking in the Garden State, and we wouldn't change a thing, no matter how badly we use the language.

The Most Legendary Places In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo