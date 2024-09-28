Montclair State University is often regarded as one of the most haunted colleges in America.

Over the years, countless reports of unexplained paranormal activities have emerged, including doors and windows slamming shut, lights mysteriously flickering on and off, and an eerie, persistent cold that can't be explained.

Get our free mobile app

Some students have even claimed to see a ghostly figure hovering over their beds in the middle of the night.

One of the most chilling aspects of the university’s haunted history is its supposed location atop ancient Native American burial grounds.

I don't care if my four years were free; that would be a big "no" from me.

Alumni and locals describe the campus as a deeply unsettling place, especially after dark.

The surrounding woods are rumored to be so haunted that many students refuse to venture into them once the sun sets.

Numerous reports describe sightings of shadowy figures, believed to be Native Americans, moving silently through the trees.

However, the most spine-chilling tales come from the Clove Road Apartments, notorious for strange happenings.

READ MORE: This NJ High School's Football Field Used to be a Graveyard

Tenants frequently report lights and appliances turning on and off, unexplainable knocking on bedroom and bathroom doors, and unsettling noises from the woods behind the buildings.

Some have also experienced intense feelings of nausea whenever discussing the strange occurrences in their homes.

One particularly unsettling tale comes from a female student who awoke to find a man dressed in 19th-century clothing standing over her bed, gazing at her lovingly.

Initially, she thought it was her roommate’s boyfriend, but the figure vanished into thin air when she told him he was at the wrong bed.

Another common phenomenon reported by tenants is the presence of cold spots.

Even though the thermostat was set to 80 degrees, parts of these apartments remained uncomfortably cold. That chill is typically associated with paranormal activity and the presence of spirits.

Montclair State’s haunted reputation continues to grow, with students and alumni sharing their eerie experiences. If you’ve encountered paranormal activity at Montclair, we'd love to hear your story! Reach out to Matt.Ryan@townsquaremedia.com.