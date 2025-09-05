When you live in New Jersey, money is always on your mind. So, is New Jersey among the states with the best budgeters?

Are New Jersey Residents Good Budgeters?

No matter what the topic in New Jersey, it inevitably becomes a money conversation. With prices like we have in the Garden State, it's all about the budget.

So, it would make sense that New Jersey residents think more about budgets than most people in America.

That would lead us to believe that with all that practice, Garden State residents would be among the best budgeters in the nation. But is that true?

Which States Have The Best Budgeters In America?

Well, we're about to find out because the folks at WalletHub did some research, and it led to a list of the states with the best and worst budgeters in America.

Let's start with the bad news. New Jersey is not in the top 5 or even the top 10. The good news is we're not in the bottom 5 or 10 either.

We were disappointed to learn that, despite our financial pressure in New Jersey, we only rank as the 21st best budgeting state in America.

The category we did best in was the Spending & Debt area, and we only landed in the #13 spot.

Our weakest category in the study was, ironically enough, Savings, where we rank 26th. The state with the best budgeters in America is Hawaii, while the worst is Mississippi.

