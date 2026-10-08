If there’s one place in New Jersey where concerts become massive events, it’s MetLife Stadium.

The 2027 concert calendar at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford is starting to come together, and we’ll be keeping track of every artist announced for the stadium right here.

So, if you’re already thinking about concerts in 2027, this is definitely a page you’ll want to bookmark.

MetLife Stadium Will Be Busy Again in 2027

We’ve gotten pretty used to seeing some of the biggest artists in the world take over MetLife Stadium.

These aren’t exactly small shows. A concert at MetLife can turn into an entire day, complete with packed parking lots, tailgating, and tens of thousands of people making their way to East Rutherford.

And we already have our first huge concert announcement for 2027.

Getty Images The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show

Kenny Chesney will bring his Original Vibe Room Tour to MetLife Stadium on Saturday, August 7, 2027.

He’s bringing some pretty big names with him, too. Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, and Greylan James are also scheduled to perform.

Something tells me that won’t be the only major concert announcement we get.

Live Nation is always your hookup for tickets to this show and all the shows coming to MetLife.

READ MORE: Every Concert Announced For 2027 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ

Every MetLife Stadium Concert Announced for 2027

This is where we’ll keep track of them all.

As additional concerts are announced for MetLife Stadium, we’ll continue updating the schedule below with the artists and dates.

Considering the stadium regularly attracts some of the biggest tours on the planet, there should be plenty to add as we get closer to 2027.

So who is coming to New Jersey?

Scroll down to take a look back at all the massive shows that came to MetLife, and a few that are still to come.