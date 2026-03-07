Well, this is a bummer. I'm sorry to see this bargain supermarket close. I was always able to find some really great prices there.

It was my go-to spot for coffee and cereal.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Is Closing Several New Jersey Locations

And unfortunately, the one I go to is on the list.

According to NJ.com, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is closing 36 locations nationwide, including 6 locations in the Garden State.

The list of stores closing includes the following locations:

Delran - 4004 Route 130

Gibbstown - 401 Harmony Road

Hazlet - 3057 NJ-35

Mays Landing -190 Hamilton Commons Drive

Rio Grande - 3174 Route 9, Suite 5

Sicklerville - 677 Berlin Cross Keys Road

What Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Closure Means For New Jersey Shoppers

The article states that the closing date for the Mays Landing location is March 21st.

"As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and compassion, as this development has come as a significant and unexpected shock to our team and the surrounding community. We are actively working to support our employees and partners in the best way possible during this time."

The Gibstown location is expected to close on the same day.

The chain sells name-brand items at a big discount, often 60% off!.



