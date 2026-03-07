Well, this is a bummer. I'm sorry to see this bargain supermarket close. I was always able to find some really great prices there.
It was my go-to spot for coffee and cereal.
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Is Closing Several New Jersey Locations
And unfortunately, the one I go to is on the list.
According to NJ.com, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is closing 36 locations nationwide, including 6 locations in the Garden State.
Read More: Salad House Expands In New Jersey With New Monmouth County Location Now Open
The list of stores closing includes the following locations:
Delran - 4004 Route 130
Gibbstown - 401 Harmony Road
Hazlet - 3057 NJ-35
Mays Landing -190 Hamilton Commons Drive
Rio Grande - 3174 Route 9, Suite 5
Sicklerville - 677 Berlin Cross Keys Road
What Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Closure Means For New Jersey Shoppers
The article states that the closing date for the Mays Landing location is March 21st.
"As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and compassion, as this development has come as a significant and unexpected shock to our team and the surrounding community. We are actively working to support our employees and partners in the best way possible during this time."
The chain sells name-brand items at a big discount, often 60% off!.
Below is a list of the top supermarkets in New Jersey. See if your favorite made the list.
The best supermarkets in New Jersey
America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Easy, delicious recipe for a southwestern soup
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark