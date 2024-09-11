Certain area codes are frequently associated with scams, so you should think twice before answering their phone calls.

Scammers often use these area codes to trick people into picking up or returning their calls, leading to potential financial losses or stolen personal information.

Get our free mobile app

Some of the most notorious area codes come from outside the U.S.

These codes are associated with locations in the Caribbean, such as the Dominican Republic, the British Virgin Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Since they appear similar to domestic area codes, many people mistakenly believe these are U.S. numbers and answer or return the call, not realizing they are dialing an international number.

Scammers use these area codes in schemes where victims are charged high fees for connecting to these numbers, sometimes up to $25 per minute.

READ MORE: Jury Duty Phone Scam is on the Rise

Another group of area codes you should avoid is those used in “one-ring” scams.

In these scams, the phone rings only once, prompting the recipient to call back out of curiosity.

By calling back, they are unknowingly connected to a high-cost premium service.

You should be cautious of unfamiliar calls from international area codes.

These international calls are often associated with various fraudulent activities and can be part of schemes designed to collect personal information.

To protect yourself, it’s best to avoid answering or returning calls from any unfamiliar numbers, particularly if the area code is not one you recognize.

If you receive a call from an unknown area code and suspect it might be a scam, you can look it up online to see if it’s associated with any known fraudulent activities.

The following area codes are considered dangerous.