There’s something kind of underrated about barbecue in New Jersey. People always talk about the Carolinas, Texas, or Memphis when it comes to ribs and brisket. But Jersey? We’re quietly doing our own thing, and it’s getting harder to ignore.

A Mix of Styles and Flavors

Maybe it’s the fact that we’ve got a little bit of everything. Jersey BBQ doesn’t really stick to one style. You’ll find spots that lean heavy into the smoky, slow-cooked traditions from the South, and others that get experimental with sauces, spices, and sides.

Some joints are run by pitmasters who trained in Kansas City or Austin. Others are backyard cooks who turned their passion into a full-on restaurant. It’s that mashup of tradition and personality that makes the scene here so interesting.

Hidden Gems Across the State

If you’re traveling through North Jersey, you might stumble on a spot tucked into a strip mall that’s smoking meats out back like it's nobody's business. At the Shore, there are roadside shacks that serve up pulled pork so tender it barely needs sauce. And if you’re lucky, you’ll find a food truck parked somewhere with lines of people waiting for burnt ends, mac and cheese, and the best cornbread you've ever tasted.

Quiet Confidence, Big Taste

Barbecue in New Jersey isn’t flashy. It’s not trying to be the next big thing. It is just solid and made with care. Whether you’re grabbing takeout from a local spot in Edison or digging into a platter at a festival in Asbury Park, it’s clear that we know our way around a smoker.

Grab your bib. A wildly popular BBQ chain with roots in New York City has finally crossed the bridge.

Dallas BBQ opened its Secaucus location on Saturday to hundreds of mouth-watering fans.

Dallas BBQ is famous for its massive portion sizes. Giant racks of ribs, oversized chicken combos, and enormous platters are all shareable. Don't forget about Dallas BBQ's signature item, sticky, saucy ribs. Customers rave about the sweet and tangy sauce that requires many wet wipes. And considering the amount of food you get for the price, the cost is very reasonable.

Staying on the "giant" theme, Dallas BBQ's frozen cocktails are so gigantic that they're served in a fishbowl. The piña coladas and margaritas are just as iconic as the food.