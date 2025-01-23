There's nothing better than kickstarting the day with a hearty breakfast.

It's considered the most important meal of the day, right?!

There are so many amazing restaurants in New Jersey to choose from...serving up the most delicious bacon, eggs, pancakes, sausage, and waffles.

Get our free mobile app

We all have our go-to spots, where the coffee is always fresh and the food is top-notch, but I thought it would be interesting to focus specifically on Monmouth County when asking about the best places to go for breakfast.

It's fun to see just how many great options there are in one area of the state!

CANVA CANVA loading...

From the comforting smell of the coffee brewing to the smiling faces of those who work there, New Jersey breakfast spots offer a warm and welcoming atmosphere that always makes you feel right at home.

Read More: The Top 20 Best Bagel Shops In Monmouth County, New Jersey For 2025

CANVA CANVA loading...

Whether you're craving a bagel and cream cheese, a sausage, egg, and cheese bagel, or a stack of chocolate pancakes, they have it all!

My go-to order is always the classic Western Omelette, packed with ham, onions, peppers, and melted cheese with home fries and wheat toast.

So what are the best places in Monmouth County?

Here's what you said...

CANVA CANVA loading...

The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Monmouth County for 2025, According to YOU!

I asked on Facebook for the best breakfast spots in Monmouth County and got a lot of great recommendations.

Maybe you're looking for a new place to go to this weekend or just checking to see if your favorite place made the list.

Here are the top 10!

10 Best Breakfast Spots In Monmouth County Gallery Credit: Michele Pilenza