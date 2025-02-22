This closing announcement hit me hard.

I've always been a huge fan of Big Lots.

It's one of those discount stores I could get lost in for hours going from the furniture and home section to kitchenware and then over to the jewelry department.

I'm a huge bargain shopper.

Especially in today's economy!

You hate to hear when any store closes, especially one you go to often, and then the building just sits empty as a constant reminder of what once was a thriving business in town.

But that doesn't seem to be the case with the closing of Big Lots in Barnegat.

It appears a store is reading to replace it and take over the lease.

According to Patch, it still needs to be approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Court, but job opportunities are already being posted online.

Is Ocean State Job Lot Replacing Big Lots In Barnegat?

"We have expressed interest in several Big Lots locations," a spokesperson for Ocean State Job Lot told Patch. "Presently, that is all we can share publicly. We will provide more information about our plans as soon as we are able."

I've never heard of Ocean State Job Lot before, but they have several locations in New Jersey including in Freehold and Holmdel.

It appears to be very similar to Big Lots, being described as a retail chain for household goods and grocery items at closeout prices!

Hopefully, it all works out.

