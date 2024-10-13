Planning a wedding in New Jersey?

This is super exciting news.

New Jersey is home to the BEST wedding venue in the country!

With 3 New Jersey wedding venues making the top 10 list, it just proves that the Garden State is a premier destination for stunning celebrations.

With so many beautiful locations to choose from, what makes one wedding venue better than the other?

Well, a new study by theKnot.com researched thousands of wedding venues across the country and came up with an overall ranking based on several factors, including price range, guest capacity, average rating, and the number of reviews.

Top Wedding Venues in America

New Jersey has 3 in the top 10!

#1 - Clarks Landing Yacht Club in Point Pleasant

#4 - Weddings by Due Amici at Estate at Eagle Lake & More based in Cinnaminson

#9 - The Bradford Estate in Hainesport

Another New Jersey wedding venue that just missed the top 10, coming in at #11 is Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City.

I've been to a wedding there and it's absolutely gorgeous.

With so many amazing options in New Jersey, you're sure to find exactly what you're looking for to make your wedding day the best day ever!

