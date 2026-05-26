I took a look at the most memorable movie lines of all time, and I was surprised at how many of them were delivered by New Jersey celebrities.

The Most Memorable Movie Lines Delivered By New Jersey Celebrities

When you think of some of the greatest lines in the history of Hollywood, it's hard to ignore how many of the stars are from New Jersey.

There is one scene in particular that features two New Jersey actors delivering two of the best movie lines ever, and it all happens in the same scene.

I want the truth! You can't handle the truth!...A Few Good Men

Tom Cruise's line, followed by the classic from Jack Nicholson, may be the best one-two punch in cinema history, and they're both from New Jersey.

More Legendary Movie Lines From New Jersey Stars

And those two lines are just the tip of the iceberg for classic movie lines delivered by New Jersey celebrities.

There was the legendary "yippi-kie yay" line from Die Hard, delivered by New Jersey's own Bruce Willis.

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Jack Nicholson also delivered the legendary "here's Johnny" in the incredible movie The Shining.

The New Jersey Actor Line From Jerry Maguire

If we're bringing Jack Nicholson back into the conversation, we should bring Tom Cruise back, too. Remember when he blurted, "Show me the money" in Jerry Maguire?

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And we can't forget the scene shared by two New Jersey legends in Goodfellas. Joe Pesci was scolding Ray Liotta when he said the classic line, " I mean funny like a clown? I amuse you"?

471178782 (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival) 471178782 (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival) loading...

We could go on and on, but I think we hit some of the biggest Hollywood lines delivered by a New Jersey star. The Garden State has made quite a mark.

New Jersey's Most Popular Celebrities - Living Or Dead Gallery Credit: Lou Russo