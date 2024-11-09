Monmouth County’s Favorite Dining Spots: The Restaurants That Won Voters’ Hearts

We are blessed in Monmouth County to have a ton of great restaurants, and now your votes have helped us determine Monmouth County's favorite.

Photo by CJ Toscano on Unsplash Photo by CJ Toscano on Unsplash loading...

We asked area residents to tell us their favorite Monmouth County restaurants. and we received a wide variety of answers.

You Helped Us Name Monmouth County's Favorite Restaurant

Over two dozen incredible eateries got votes, and that is a tribute to the incredible variety we as residents get to choose from.

We used the word "favorite" in our question. We think that is more fair and appropriate since all these local restaurants are amazing.

Photo by sander traa on Unsplash Photo by sander traa on Unsplash loading...

We narrowed down the votes to the three restaurants that got the most, so here are Monmouth County's favorite restaurants, according to our informal poll.

Here Are Three Of Monmouth County's Favorite Restaurants

#3 Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant. This stunning restaurant in Long Branch is one of the most beautiful at the Jersey Shore and is famous for its coastal cuisine and gorgeous view. Treat yourself to their incredible Lobster Mac-A-Rooney.

Read More: The Most Expensive Restaurant In New Jersey

#2 Scarborough Fair. This Sea Girt gem is beautifully decorated and the food is outstanding. It was recently named New Jersey's most charming restaurant, and deservedly so. One of my all-time favorites.

Get our free mobile app

#1 618. This stunning Freehold restaurant is a crowd favorite. They have an outstanding wine list, and their menu features beloved dishes like Cabernet Braised Beef Short Rib and Truffle Ricotta Pasta Purses.

We love all our great Monmouth County Restaurants, and here are some of the other eateries that earned your votes.

Some Of Monmouth County's Best Restaurants Gallery Credit: Lou Russo