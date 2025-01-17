It's already a fan favorite.

If you're in the mood for fresh, delicious bread, stop by this weekend and enjoy!

I recently asked on social media for recommendations for the best bread bakery in Monmouth County, and there was one place mentioned repeatedly.

It turns out, they recently opened a shop in Little Silver, but you can also find their bread at various restaurants, farmers' markets, and general stores throughout the area on select days and times each week.

How does a loaf of cinnamon raisin or olive and herb sound?

One of their "fan favorites" is the sourdough deli rye, made with organic whole rye flour and caraway seeds.

They ferment it "low and slow" with their sourdough culture, just like all of the breads they make.

While you're there be sure to pick up some cookies and a coffee too!

Benchmark Breads in Little Silver is the Best Place for Bread in Monmouth County

Benchmark Breads is located at 141 Markham Place in Little Silver.

Here's what people had to say...

"Benchmark by far! And the couple that owns it are just lovely!"

"Benchmark sourdough bread is amazing!"

Benchmark Breads - Store Hours

Thursday - 10 am - 4 pm

Friday - 10 am - 4 pm

Saturday - 8 am - 2 pm

Sunday. - 8 am - 2 pm

DelPonte's Bakery in Bradley Beach and The Sourdough Streets in Howell also made the list of the best bread bakeries in Monmouth County!

