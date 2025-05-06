Spring in New Jersey is something special. We start to finally see the gray fades, and everything starts blooming, it's like the whole state wakes up. And for people who love to garden, decorate their porches, or just wander through rows of bright flowers, local garden centers and flower farms are where it’s at.

Across the Garden State, you’ll find all kinds of spots filled with hanging baskets, potted herbs, and every shade of petunia and pansy you can imagine.

The best places are family-run with old-school charm. These are the spots that know you by name. They're welcoming whether you’re a seasoned pro, or just looking for something cheerful to put on your front step.

Jersey’s flower farms are also worth the trip. Many of them let you cut your own bouquets or stroll through colorful fields that feel like something out of a movie. Tulips, sunflowers, dahlias—you name it. It’s a perfect way to spend a sunny afternoon, and a great backdrop if you’re looking to impress on Instagram.

These farms and garden centers are equally impressive in the fall months when you're hunting carefully for the perfect pumpkin.

One of the most beloved spots in the state is tucked away in Sea Girt. Locals know that Barlow’s isn’t just a garden center — it’s an experience. The place is packed with flowers, herbs, veggies, and home décor, plus it hosts seasonal events and workshops that have brought the community together for 43 years.

Whether you're grabbing a few plants or planning a full garden makeover, it’s one of those places where you walk in for one thing and leave with a cart full of color.

A friend tipped me off on a social media post from Barlow's.

The outpouring of love from our community upon news of Barlow's closing is truly something special.

