As you stroll along the Asbury Park Boardwalk, taking in all the sights and sounds, you'll see that everywhere you look, there's a story waiting to be told.

The boardwalk, beach, historic buildings, and vibrant music scene all contribute to the charm of this iconic New Jersey city.

Take a step back in time and see what Asbury Park looked like in the early 1900s.

Explore Asbury Park's historic past through captivating black-and-white photos of the 5th Avenue Arcade and the Asbury Park Casino which burnt down in the 1920s.

Asbury Park Over 100 Years Ago

Just imagine walking down 4th Street and seeing a horse and carriage.

That's exactly the scene captured in the photos below.

Vastly different from summer weekends today, where there's never a shortage of cars on the road as drivers circle the busy streets searching for a parking spot.

In the pictures, you see women not in bathing suits, but rather wearing formal attire, opting for long dresses and holding umbrellas while enjoying a day at the beach with their children.

As the men are dressed in suits and hats walking the boardwalk.

Pictures of the Asbury Park Baby Parade, created at the end of the 19th century, show decorated baby strollers being pushed by parents dressed up for the parade.

Take a little journey through time as you travel back to see what Asbury Park looked like over 100 years ago.

What Asbury Park Looked Like Over 100 Years Ago

