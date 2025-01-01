7 Things You Need To Take Out Of Your Wallet In 2025

It's about to be a brand new year, and New Jersey residents need to check their wallets for things that could cause stress or much worse in 2025.

With each passing day, it becomes harder and harder to protect your privacy, your passwords, and your financial accounts.

Take These Items Out Of Your Wallet Immediately

The last thing we want to do is make breaching our security any easier than it already is.

Experts are offering residents of New Jersey and the rest of the nation ways to increase the chances of protecting your privacy and your property.

There was a recent article published at Money Digest which offered may suggestions on which items you should never keep in your wallet.

The Bad Guys Want Your Info

We chose several of their awesome suggestions to highlight for you and to serve as a reminder of some sound practices for 2025.

Some data has suggested that approximately one in five Americans have dealt with theft of their identity.

Additional data indicates that a whopping one in three Americans have personally experienced credit card fraud.

What To Take Out Of Your Wallet Now

With these statistics in mind, it would make sense to be sure your wallet doesn't contain the following items.

Social Security Card - thieves can gain employment, acquire credit cards, and more with your Social Security Number.

Multiple Credit Cards - It is much too easy for bad guys to get your info from the magnetic strip or the chip.

Checks - Make sure you don't carry a blank check, or even worse, your checkbook. If it gets into the wrong hands, it could be a nightmare.

Receipts - While businesses are supposed to leave certain information off receipts, there's no guarantee they will, so scan the receipts and destroy them, or keep them secure.

Gift Cards - It's just too easy for criminals to cash in on your gift cards, so keep them out of your wallet until you intend to use them.

Keys To Your House - There's digital privacy and there's physical privacy. Don't give bad actors the key to your house and the address if you lose your wallet.

Birth Certificate - Access to your Birth Certificate is a major breach of your security. Put it in a safe place.

