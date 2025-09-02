Back to work and back to school, and NJ’s weather is still beautiful

What a stretch of boring but beautiful weather we have had lately, including the Labor Day Weekend! Now it's back to work, back to school, and back to reality. But New Jersey's weather stays pretty quiet, with just a few wobbles in the forecast. We will see a warming trend, with more summerlike conditions returning by the end of the week. And there are a couple opportunities for limited, but much-needed, rain coming up.

Tuesday NJ weather: A few clouds

The pleasant weather rolls right along.

This is the 8th morning in a row with widespread 50s around New Jersey. It is a cool, crisp start to the day. And for the vast majority of the state, it will be another pleasant finish with plentiful sunshine with a few clouds.

A light breeze coming off the ocean will keep coastal communities especially cool Tuesday afternoon, with highs close to 70 degrees. Inland areas should reach the mid 70s — still below normal for this time of year, but only by a few degrees.

There is a chance of a sprinkle at some point Tuesday, especially to the south and east. But the vast majority of the state should stay high and dry.

Tuesday night will be mainly clear and cool again, with low temperatures averaging upper 50s across the state.

Wednesday NJ weather: Another nice day

While cool mornings and mild afternoons can make it difficult to dress properly for the weather, it is hard to find any complaints about Wednesday's weather at all.

Expect partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Thursday NJ weather: Warming up, nighttime showers

Thursday's temperatures read like a typical early September day. We should see that classic mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Along with a brisk southerly breeze, that will help with our warmup.

Highs on Thursday should surge into the lower 80s across most of the state. Definitely warm and summer-ish. You may even notice a hint of humidity in the air by the end of the day.

The daytime hours on Thursday will stay dry and pleasant.

Eventually, a round of rain will push in from the west. I highly doubt raindrops will arrive before sunset. And while initial showers and thunderstorms could be pretty healthy, it looks like rainfall will become spottier and weaker and will fizzle as they reach the coast. Total rainfall will probably range from a few hundredths of an inch to a quarter-inch.

Friday NJ weather: Summertime warmth

On Friday, New Jersey will still be in a warm and fairly humid air mass. So we will be treated to a summery end to this abbreviated workweek.

Under mostly sunny skies, highs on Friday will reach into the mid 80s. Back into air conditioning territory, and great weather for a "local summer" beach trip.

I am keeping a dry forecast for Friday. But I would not rule out the possibility of a popup thunderstorm in that warm, moist atmosphere. Something to watch.

Saturday NJ weather: Weekend transition

The first weekend of September will feature a mixed bag of weather. I can promise you many more dry hours than wet ones. And a generally pleasant feel to the weekend. But there are some flips and flops and changes to know about.

Saturday will probably stay on the warm side, in the humid 80s one more time. As a slow-moving cold front meanders through New Jersey, there will be opportunities for rain both early and late. It is not a total washout — meaning I am very confident it is not going to rain all day anywhere in New Jersey.

By Sunday, we will be in cooler and much drier air. So the rain chance goes away. High temperatures drop into the 70s again. And dew points drop to about 40, leading to the return of cool mornings and crisp days.

There's nothing major on the horizon. And that includes the tropics, which are still eerily quiet approaching the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. After almost two weeks with no appreciable rain, we do need to see a good soaking soon. About 40 percent of New Jersey is now in the "Abnormally Dry" category — and that figure will only go up until wet weather returns.

