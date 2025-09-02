Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

FILE Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani April 3 2025 Michael M Santiago Getty Images FILE Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in April 2025 (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) loading...

Rudy Giuliani is recovering from a fractured vertebra and other injuries following a car crash in New Hampshire in which he was a passenger, a spokesperson for the former New York City mayor said Sunday.

Giuliani was being driven in a rented Ford Bronco by his spokesperson Ted Goodman when their vehicle was struck from behind by a Honda HR-V driven by a 19-year-old woman late Saturday evening, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Troopers witnessed the crash, which caused both vehicles to hit the highway median and left them "heavily damaged," state police said.

Goodman and the 19-year-old suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" and were taken to hospitals for treatment, the agency added.

State police said they are investigating the crash and no charges have been filed.

NJ fall fun sunflowers pumpkins NJ fall fun includes sunflowers and pumpkins (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

As the calendar turns to September, even more New Jersey spots are starting their fall fun early.

A few spots have late summer sunflower festivals, while also offering early pumpkin patches.

And a number of corn mazes have been cut out, ready for visitors.

For any location listed in this article, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting.

It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments.

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

There are many quirks when it comes to all 564 municipalities in New Jersey.

There are the hard-to-pronounce names.

Some communities have sections named for neighboring counties.

Maybe the oddest quirk is when a borough is a doughnut hole.

No, it doesn't have anything to do with the number of doughnut shops within a certain radius.

It's when a borough is completely encircled by another township.

Less than 4% of the state's municipalities are doughnut hole boroughs, as we find 20 among 11 counties.

Imitation gun used in an incident in Egg Harbor Township after a National Night Out event 8/5/25 Imitation gun used in an incident in Egg Harbor Township after a National Night Out event 8/5/25 (EHT police) loading...

🚨A caller to 911 said a man had a gun while at a Lyndhurst shopping center

🚨The toy gun's orange stripe was blacked out

🚨Officers located the gun and took it from the teen

LYNDHURST — A report of a teen with a gun in his waistband led to police converging on a Bergen County shopping center parking lot.

A 911 call was made by a witness from the Towne Centre Shopping Plaza who was able to direct officers to the suspect on Aug. 16, according to Chief Richard L. Jarvis.

Police found the teen was located in a car parked near the AT&T store. The “weapon” was a toy replica Glock pistol in a holster with the required orange safety tip blacked out with a marker.

Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso and Jarvis credited the 911 caller for staying to help the officers locate the suspects.

The juvenile was charged on a juvenile delinquency complaint with possession of an imitation firearm, a fourth-degree crime.

Wind Turbines / New Jersey illustration Canva loading...

Even as President Donald Trump seeks to cancel existing and planned offshore wind projects, Gov. Phil Murphy and other Democratic governors continue to push for more wind power.

Murphy joined New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee in issuing a statement demanding the Trump administration "uphold all offshore wind permits already granted and allow these projects to be constructed."

Wind power was, and remains, one of the cornerstones of Murphy's failed Energy Master Plan that seeks to move New Jersey toward 100% renewable energy and away from electricity generated by "dirty" coal and natural gas.

Despite Murphy and Democrats in the legislature throwing billions of dollars at offshore windmill projects, two major developers have cancelled projects off the New Jersey coastline.

Such projects require many federal approvals, and were granted those approvals under President Joe Biden's administration.

Trump loathes offshore wind projects calling them "ugly" and questioning thier negative impact on the environment.

He has ordered his administration to review and cancel federal approvals for such projects and said last week he would not allow any wind projects to move forward "unless there’s a legal situation where somebody committed to it a long time ago."

Gorgeous NJ sunflower spots to visit Here's some sunflower fields to visit in New Jersey — some are in bloom by early August, while others are slated to peak in mid-September. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ DOT Back to School Messages The New Jersey Department of Transportation has taken a humorous approach to back to school with a series of messages on its electronic highway signs. If you can safely take a picture please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com or use the chat feature on our free app. Messages provided by the NJ DOT. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.