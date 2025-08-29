There are many quirks when it comes to all 564 municipalities in New Jersey.

There are the hard-to-pronounce names.

Some communities have sections named for neighboring counties.

Maybe the oddest quirk is when a borough is a doughnut hole.

No, it doesn't have anything to do with the number of doughnut shops within a certain radius.

It's when a borough is completely encircled by another township.

Less than 4% of the state's municipalities are doughnut hole boroughs, as we find 20 among 11 counties.

Salem County

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Salem County Pilesgrove Woodstown Woodstown is a NJ doughnut hole borough (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Woodstown, with a population of 3,678, is surrounded by Pilesgrove Township, with its population of 4,183.

Gloucester County

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Gloucester County Woolwich Township Swedesboro Swedesboro is a NJ doughnut hole borough (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Swedesboro, with a population of 2,711, is entirely surrounded by Woolwich Township, with its population of 12,577 residents.

Burlington County

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Burlington County Medford Township Medford Lakes Borough Medford Lakes is a NJ doughnut hole borough (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Medford Lakes, with its population of 4,264, is entirely surrounded by Medford Township with its population of 24,497.

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Burlington County Pemberton Township Pemberton Borough Pemberton is a NJ doughnut hole borough and town (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Pemberton Borough, with its population of 1,371, is entirely surrounded by Pemberton Township, with its population of 26,903.

Ocean County

Lakehurst is a NJ doughnut hole borough (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Lakehurst, with its population of 2,636,is entirely surrounded by Manchester Township, with its population of 45,115.

Monmouth County

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Farmingdale Farmingdale is a NJ doughnut hole borough (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Farmingdale, with its population of 1,504, is entirely surrounded by Howell Township, with its population of 53,537.

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Freehold Freehold is among NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Freehold Borough, with its population of 12,538, is completely surrounded by Freehold Township,

with its population of 35,369.

Mercer County

Hopewell Township contains two distinct doughnut holes.

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Hopewell is among NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Hopewell Borough, with its population of 1,918, is entirely surrounded by Hopewell Township, with its population of 17,491.

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Pennington is among NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Pennington, with its population of 2,802, is entirely surrounded by Hopewell Township, with its population of 17,491.

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Hightstown is among NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Hightstown, with its population of 5,900, is entirely surrounded by East Windsor Township,

with its population of 30,045.

Middlesex County

Metuchen is among NJ doughnut hole boroughs towns Metuchen is among NJ doughnut hole boroughs towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Metuchen borough, with its population of 15,049, is entirely surrounded by Edison Township, with its population of 107,588.

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Jamesburg is among NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Jamesburg, with its population of 5,783, is entirely surrounded by by Monroe Township, with its population of 48,594.

Hunterdon County

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Flemington NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Flemington Borough, with its population of 4,876, is entirely surrounded by Raritan Township

with its population of 23,447.

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Lebanon is among NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Lebanon Borough, with its population of 1,665, is entirely surrounded by Clinton Township, with its population of 13,505.

Morris County

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Chester is among NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Chester Borough, with its population of 1,681, is entirely surrounded by Chester Township, with its population of 7,713.

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Morris Township is among NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Morristown, with its population of 20,180, is entirely surrounded by Morris Township, with its population of 22,974.

Warren County

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns Washington Borough is among NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Washington Borough, with its population of 7,299, is entirely surrounded by Washington Township,

with its population of 6,492.

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Alpha borough, with its population of 2,328, is entirely surrounded by Pohatcong Township, with its population of 3,241.

Sussex County

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Sussex Borough, with its population of 2,024, is entirely surrounded by Wantage Township, with its population of 10,811.

NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns NJ doughnut hole boroughs and towns (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Branchville Borough, with its population of 791, is entirely surrounded by Frankford Township, with its population of 5,302.

There is also a former doughnut town: Princeton, which merged with the "hole" that was Princeton Borough in 2013.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker