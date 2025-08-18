One of New Jersey's oldest blues bars is now closed, ending a massive chapter in Jersey music history.

New Jersey's Live Music Scene Offers Unique Venues

Catching a show in Jersey can be a unique experience; you can see amazing bands on the Summer Stage at the Stone Pony, which is incredible, and a summer staple for any Jersey Shore local.

From Arenas To Local Venues, NJ Boasts Big Talent

You can also see huge names take the stage in massive arenas like MetLife, and we've got a ton of amazing local spots to catch a show, think of House of Independents, the Montclair Theatre, or the Basie.

However, when it came to intimate concerts and legendary shows, one small Jersey venue stood out from the rest: the Stanhope House.

Historic Music Venue In Stanhope, NJ Dates Back To 1794

Located in Stanhope, New Jersey, this bar, restaurant, and performance venue has been around since 1794 and has a rich music history, billing itself as the last great American Roadhouse.

The Stnahope is a cool local place where you can see an alt-rock show, a Motley Crue cover band, some folk rock, hip-hop, or a singer-songwriter set, all while getting a good bite to eat.

The Stanhope House Stops Operations Suddenly

Sadly, it was announced on the Stanhopes website that as of July 30th, all operations would cease.

If you purchased tickets to a show in the future at the Stanhope, you'll be able to get a refund, but as of now, there's no known reason for the sudden closure.

Hopefully, this doesn't mean the permanent end for the Standhope. I remember when the House of Independents in Asbury Park closed due to irreparable damage from a flood, only to suddenly reopen a few months later.

Hopefully, music at the Stanhope will return.