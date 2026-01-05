Big welcome warmup for NJ this week: From 30s to 60s

It's back to work and back to school for many New Jerseyans Monday. And we have one more unseasonably chilly day ahead. Temperatures are in the 20s to start Monday morning, reaching the mid 30s Monday afternoon. (Normals for early January would be lower 40s.) It will be relatively calm, although clouds will increase and we could see some midday snow showers around. Following Monday, we will really warm up and thaw out for the first time since Thanksgiving. 40s Tuesday, 50-ish on Wednesday, 50s on Thursday, and then possibly even some 60s Friday into Saturday as our next batch of rain slides in.

Monday NJ weather: One more chilly day

I realize many New Jerseyans have not been paying full attention to the weather forecast lately. But you certainly know it has been cold lately. With only a few sporadic and very brief warmups, we have been trending chilly since Thanksgiving. And the last seven days in a row have featured high temperatures only in the 20s and 30s. (That is significant because the long-term average high temperature for early January is lower 40s.)

Monday will be the eighth and final day of that stretch, as temperatures rise from the 20s in the morning to only the mid 30s in the afternoon. The day will start with peeks of sun, then skies will become mostly cloudy.

A weak clipper system will provide the lift for some snow shower and flurry activity from late morning through early afternoon. The best chance for snowflakes will be in northern New Jersey. I am not overly concerned about visibility or traction issues, and no real accumulation is expected here.

Monday night will stay calm and dry, with a blanket of clouds overhead. Temperatures will only dip a few degrees overnight, with lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday NJ weather: Finally seasonable temperatures

Let the warmup begin! Highs on Tuesday will finally push into the seasonable lower to mid 40s.

Skies will be somewhat cloudy and dreary. And starting Tuesday evening, some spotty showers and drizzle could come into play.

Wednesday NJ weather: Brighter and breezier

Wednesday's highs will push closer to 50 degrees. The morning may still be damp with some drizzle, mist, and/or fog in the neighborhood. But the afternoon looks pretty pleasant, with partly sunny skies. It will be breezy though, with gusts to about 20 mph.

Thursday NJ weather: Runaway warmth

I like Thursday's forecast most of all, as we get a little taste of springtime. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, heavy on the sunshine, helping high temperatures into the lower 50s. Dry weather, light winds. Good stuff.

Friday and Saturday get even warmer, as the southern half of New Jersey could very well push into the 60s. (Record highs are in jeopardy, also in the 60s.)

But the forecast will get less perfect, as our next storm system — a frontal complex — comes into view at the end of the week. For now, I think that will play out with spotty showers on Friday and then more organized scattered rain through the first half of Saturday. If you find breaks in the wet weather, the warmth will be wonderful. Even if you get soaked, I don't see anything crazy, stormy, or wintry — just a bit of much-needed rain falling to start the weekend.

By Sunday, the atmosphere pushes the reset button. It will mark a return to "January status quo". Highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s. Typical for this time of year.

There are no significant winter storms in the forecast for the next 10 days, at least.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.