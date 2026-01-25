This probably isn't much of an original thought, but I'm getting pretty sick of the amount of spam that's been hitting my phone recently, and I know for a fact, I'm not alone. It seems like all of a sudden our cups floweth over with calls saying we qualify for a loan we never applied for, or a car warranty on a vehicle we haven't owned in ten years, or texts saying that our applications for a job we didn't apply for is being viewed by higher-ups.

A New Scam/Spam Email Is On The Rise In New Jersey

It's disgusting how often we get hit with spam calls and texts, and I don't know about you, but now I'm getting bombarded with a spam email trying to get me to click on a PDF explaining the Car Shield warranty that I now qualify for.

But here's the thing: I never applied for a car shield warranty, and if I've learned anything in the past few years, you never click on anything that you don't recognize.

What Does The Carshield Spam Email Look Like?

So, why do I think this email is spam? Well, for starters, just check out the address the email is coming from:

spam-emails-nj loading...

It's just a bunch of nonsensical letters, long underscores, and a domain that I've never heard of. Classic spam email address, urging me to check out my new warranty via the PDF that's conveniently attached to the bottom of the email.

Is Anyone Else In NJ Getting An Insane Amount Of These Emails?

I can't be the only person in Jersey getting hit with 10 to 20 of these emails a day, right? What did we collectively click on, or accidentally sign up for, that's sending us all this junk?