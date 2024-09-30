How you can eat a healthy cheesesteak at this NJ spot

Yes. Beef is good for you. Bioavailable protein is a taste that most bodies crave.

The best way to have it, if you're a Jersey guy, is in the form of a cheesesteak. Now most cheesesteaks fall under the category of something for cheat day. Many feel bloated and a little gross with the classic pizza place offering. Not anymore.

On Sunday, Jodi and I continued our small business tour around the Garden State and spent some time in Morristown. I was happy to be invited onstage by our friend Joe Bilotti and his outstanding "Heart of Gold" band.

Bill Spadea on stage at the Festival on the Green in Morristown Bill Spadea on stage at the Festival on the Green in Morristown loading...

It was a great way to welcome the rain-soaked crowd who turned out to support a great town, small business "main street" and live entertainment.

I was joined by my friends Mayor Ace Gallagher, Mayor Jason Karr, Mayor Mark Taylor, and Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling.

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, Mayor Mark Taylor, Bill Spadea, Mayor Jason Karr, Mayor Ace Gallagher Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling, Mayor Mark Taylor, Bill Spadea, Mayor Jason Karr, Mayor Ace Gallagher loading...

As I left the stage, the smell of something delicious was wafting through the air. Following our noses, we were led to the tent in front of Coniglio's where owner Nino and his expert staff were frying up 60-day-aged beef for one of the best cheesesteaks I've ever had.

Cheesesteak from Coniglios in Morristown (Photo: Bill Spadea) Cheesesteak from Coniglios in Morristown (Photo: Bill Spadea) loading...

The secret? The aging, the homemade Brooklyn water-made bread, the American cheese, but MOST importantly, the beef tallow that is used to cook the beef.

Cheesesteak from Coniglios in Morristown Cheesesteak from Coniglios in Morristown loading...

Fantastic. What a hit. We will be back.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

