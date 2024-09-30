Another New Jersey mayor headed to prison — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:
⬛ NJ's fall foliage season could be in trouble this year
The 2024 fall foliage season in the Garden State is going to be a mixed bag because of a tough summer and early leaf drop due to the heat and the lack of rain, said Jason Grabosky, an ecology professor at Rutgers University School of Environmental Biological Sciences in New Brunswick.
⬛ Judge allows lawsuits to reinstate congestion fee on NJ commuters
NEW YORK — A New York judge on Friday denied Gov. Kathy Hochul’s request to toss out lawsuits challenging her decision to halt a new congestion fee for drivers into Manhattan.
Judge Arthur Engoron made the decision in a Manhattan court after hearing about two hours of arguments in lawsuits brought by transportation and environmental advocates that support the fee.
The tolling program, which had been set to start June 30, would have imposed on drivers entering the core of Manhattan a toll of about $15, depending on vehicle type, in order to generate about $1 billion annually for transit improvements.
⬛ NJ woman arrested, has car seized after chaotic street rally
A Monmouth County woman has turned herself in after a dangerous car meetup in Philadelphia last weekend.
Alexis Boyce, 20, of Englishtown gave herself up late Friday morning, according to Philadelphia police
Boyce is charged with felony counts of fleeing a police officer, riot, criminal conspiracy, and causing/risking a catastrophe, plus several misdemeanors in connection with the street rally on Sept. 21.
⬛ It came out of nowhere: Watch out for these hazards on NJ roads
Each year, drivers in New Jersey file tens of thousands of auto-insurance claims because they hit an animal.
The threat is only going to worsen as the calendar moves further into fall.
State Farm just released its annual research related to vehicle-animal collisions, which found that New Jersey ranks 24th in the nation for the number of claims (industry-wide, not only through State Farm). It's estimated that about 30,000 such claims were filed in New Jersey from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
⬛ Former Wildwood, NJ mayor pleads guilty to fraud, report says
WILDWOOD — The former mayor of this Cape May County shore resort town has admitted to illegally taking state health benefits, according to published reports.
Pete Byron, a Democrat, pleaded guilty to theft in superior court on Friday for the scheme, the Press of Atlantic City reported.
According to the Attorney General's Office, Byron fraudulently obtained over $600,000 in premiums and claims through the State Health Benefits Program even though he didn't qualify.
Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)
The most obese counties in New Jersey
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.