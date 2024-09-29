NJ woman arrested, has car seized after chaotic street rally

🚓 Monmouth County woman faces multiple felonies

🚓 Drivers tried to flee after police arrived and some got away

🚓 Several people were spotted in bizarre costumes

A Monmouth County woman has turned herself in after a dangerous car meetup in Philadelphia last weekend.

Alexis Boyce, 20, of Englishtown gave herself up late Friday morning, according to Philadelphia police.

Alexis Boyce (Philadelphia police) Alexis Boyce (Philadelphia police) loading...

Boyce is charged with felony counts of fleeing a police officer, riot, criminal conspiracy, and causing/risking a catastrophe, plus several misdemeanors in connection with the street rally on Sept. 21.

Her car, a Dodge Challenger, was seized and towed by the Marlboro police.

Photos of the Challenger showed damage to the passenger side door. There was also graffiti covering the vehicle such as "bucket!" and "street demon."

Alexis Boyce's Dodge Challenger, according to police (Philadelphia police) Alexis Boyce's Dodge Challenger, according to police (Philadelphia police) loading...

Drivers tried to get away, police say

According to the Philadelphia district attorney, a large group of vehicles gathered for an illegal car meetup at a PepBoy's in Northeast Philadelphia. Between 50 and 200 cars were there, 6abc reported.

Police said many of the drivers tried to flee after officers found them.

Unidentified participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) (2) Unidentified participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) loading...

One Philadelphia man is being held on $1.5 million bail after he nearly ran over several police officers and then hit another car, police said.

Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Esack said in a statement directed at the rallygoers that investigators were "using every resource at our disposal to ensure that you are held accountable for your reckless, dangerous behavior.”

Bizarre costumes at Philly street rally

Police said they also arrested a Pittsburgh man who attended the illegal meetup wearing a weird outfit. Investigators weren't sure what the costume was supposed to be, saying it was either a sun or a banana.

The sun or possible banana costume seen at the rally (Philadelphia police) The sun or possible banana costume seen at the rally (Philadelphia police) loading...

Either way, police said Albert Woynar was also charged with several felonies and misdemeanors.

Albert Woynar (Philadelphia police) Albert Woynar (Philadelphia police) loading...

Investigators are still working to identify other rallygoers, many of whom were also wearing bizarre costumes.

Unidentified participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) Unidentified participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) loading...

Police said they would be releasing more information at a later time. Anyone with a tip is asked to contact investigators by calling 215-686-TIPS.

