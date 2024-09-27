NJ cars wanted by police after reckless street rally in Philadelphia
A Philadelphia driver was held on $1.5 million bail on Friday as city police sought New Jersey vehicles and dozens of participants involved in a dangerous car rally last weekend.
On Sept. 21, Philadelphia police responded to a tip about an illegal vehicle meetup in a Pep Boys parking lot near the 7400 block of Bustleton Avenue.
The district attorney’s office said such drifting and car meetups “clearly pose a threat to public safety.”
Several cars with New Jersey license plates were caught on video and photos being distributed by law enforcement — including two 2021 Black Dodge Chargers and a 2021 Black Chevy Camaro.
There were also several individuals wearing costume masks while holding weapons or firecracker-like devices — much like a bizarre real-life version of popular video game, Fortnite.
“I want the individuals who wreaked havoc on our city’s streets over this weekend — many of you from outside of this city — to know that we will find you and we will prosecute you,” Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Esack said in a written statement.
Esack is also the supervisor of the DAO’s Carjacking Enforcement Unit, in charge of the investigation into the car meetup events.
A series of images and screenshots was shared by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence asking for help identifying participants.
The driver in custody, Deonte Vincent, was driving a blue Dodge Charger at the time of the car event.
Police said Vincent ignored commands to stop and instead sped towards several officers, nearly striking them, before hitting a second, stopped vehicle and then fleeing. One witness was hurt in the crash.
Officers recorded Vincent’s license plate. He was later arrested on various charges — including two counts of aggravated assault and three counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and fleeing police in vehicle.
Vincent was set for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11.
