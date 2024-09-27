NJ cars wanted by police after reckless street rally in Philadelphia

A Philadelphia driver was held on $1.5 million bail on Friday as city police sought New Jersey vehicles and dozens of participants involved in a dangerous car rally last weekend.

On Sept. 21, Philadelphia police responded to a tip about an illegal vehicle meetup in a Pep Boys parking lot near the 7400 block of Bustleton Avenue.

NJ car participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) NJ car participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) loading...

The district attorney’s office said such drifting and car meetups “clearly pose a threat to public safety.”

Several cars with New Jersey license plates were caught on video and photos being distributed by law enforcement — including two 2021 Black Dodge Chargers and a 2021 Black Chevy Camaro.

There were also several individuals wearing costume masks while holding weapons or firecracker-like devices — much like a bizarre real-life version of popular video game, Fortnite.

Unidentified participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) Unidentified participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) loading...

“I want the individuals who wreaked havoc on our city’s streets over this weekend — many of you from outside of this city — to know that we will find you and we will prosecute you,” Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Esack said in a written statement.

NJ car participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) (2) NJ car participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) loading...

Esack is also the supervisor of the DAO’s Carjacking Enforcement Unit, in charge of the investigation into the car meetup events.

NJ car participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) NJ car participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) loading...

A series of images and screenshots was shared by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence asking for help identifying participants.

NJ car participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) NJ car participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) loading...

The driver in custody, Deonte Vincent, was driving a blue Dodge Charger at the time of the car event.

Police said Vincent ignored commands to stop and instead sped towards several officers, nearly striking them, before hitting a second, stopped vehicle and then fleeing. One witness was hurt in the crash.

Unidentified participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) Unidentified participants in illegal Philly car meetup (Philadelphia Police Department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit) loading...

Officers recorded Vincent’s license plate. He was later arrested on various charges — including two counts of aggravated assault and three counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and fleeing police in vehicle.

Vincent was set for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 11.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo