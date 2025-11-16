We've seen an increase in closures over the years of some of our favorite restaurants in Jersey.

For example, Chef Mike's ABG announced its closing at the end of 2025, after years and years of being an amazing restaurant at the shore with great oceanfront views.

More NJ Shore Restaurants Are Shutting Down

In Wildwood, Arnold's Family Market made the announcement on social media that they would have to close their doors in the coming month as well.

Even David Burke's restaurant, The Goat, had to close its doors this year; it's just been a tough time for restaurants.

Rumson Loses a Local Favorite After Nearly 30 Years

Now, Rumson is being hit with a closure, and after nearly 3 decades in business, this one really hurts the community.

Known for amazing sandwiches like the chicken pesto and the Creek Burger, as well as mains like honey mustard salmon and coffee-encrusted New York Strip, this place is a favorite among locals.

Salt Creek Grille in Rumson Is Closing Its Doors

However, it appears as though the Salt Creek Grille in Rumson will be closing its doors in the New Year.

According to a post on Instagram, the restaurant's lease is up, and they are not going to be renewing it into 2026.

And after 27 years in Rumson, their run is coming to an end.

Salt Creek Grille Still Has Other NJ and California Locations

Something to keep in mind is that the Salt Creek Grille is a small chain, so yes, the Rumson location is closing.

However, you can still dine at the Salt Creek Grille located in Princeton, or if you're feeling adventurous, you can visit their locations in Valencia and Dana Point, California.

Personally, I'll just go to Princeton. The Salt Creek Grill isn't the only place that's closed that we're going to miss in Jersey.