I'm not going to lie, I really would have thought as we approach the halfway point in April, I wouldn't be talking about chili.

We've sprung ahead on the clocks, the sun is setting after 7 PM, and the weather is finally creeping towards the warmer side of things. Yet here I am, getting ready to tell you about the best bowl of chili I've ever had at the Jersey Shore.

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And I know you may be thinking to yourself, "The best bowl of chili is only found in my kitchen, because I make it!" And I'm sure that you make a pretty good bowl of chili, but I don't think it's anything like this.

NJ's Best Bowl Of Chili Can Be Found Right Off Route 9

You'll have to creep down Route 9 to give this place a try. You'll have to make a 2-mile trek off the main road and take a side road through the lagoons, but it's well worth the drive.

Because the views at this place are just out of this world, this was my view at happy hour on Saturday night.

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We were there to see the band Moondoggie, one of our favorites, and while we were rockin' out and enjoying the music, someone at our table ordered a bowl of chili, and after it was delivered, I decided I needed to give it a try.

Where To Find The Best Chili In New Jersey

It had a thick layer of cheese on top, and was chock full of meat, beans, and flavor, and was a meal within itself!

It comes in a lunch combo, but if you just get a crock of it on your own, it's a full-blown meal,

You can get the Jersey Shore's best bowl of chili at Sun Harbor Seafood and Grill in Barnegat. Not only will you get some good food, but you'll also get some seriously good views, too.