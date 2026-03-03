It's not uncommon for famous actors and celebrities to be spotted around Jersey. Especially now that Netflix is getting ready to set up shop in Fort Monmouth. Over the past few years, we've seen people like Steven Spielberg filming in Jersey, as well as Jeremeny Allen White, and Timothée Chalamet.

But what if, instead of just seeing these actors do their thing, you were able to personally learn from them, work with them, and have one-on-one classes with them, if you're an up-and-coming actor?

And what if the actor you'd be working with was none other than the 90's acting legend Jason Alexander?

The Lighthouse International Film Festival IS Coming To LBI, NJ, This Summer

The Lighthouse International Film Festival runs from June 10th through the 14th in LBI and showcases handpicked films from the SXSW Film Fest, and hosts panels, Q&A sessions, beach parties, and screenings, plus this year, a full-blown acting class led by Jason Alexander.

Jason Alexander Will Be Teaching An In-Depth, Hands-On Acting Class

Well-known for his role as George in Seinfeld, Jason will call LBI home between June 7th and the 11th, teaching a hand-picked class of up-and-coming actors. The class is led personally by Jason Alexander and is going to be incredibly hands-on.

You'll get an immersive training experience, designed for serious actors who are serious about their craft.

How To Apply For The Jason Alexander Master Class In New Jersey

Space is incredibly limited, and you can apply to win a spot at the Jason Alexander Masterclass on the Lighthouse International Film Festival website.

The application fee is $45, and only 8 actors will be selected for this exclusive class. if you're accepted, there's a $100 fee in addition to your application fee, so if you're selected, for only $145, you'll get up close and personal acting instruction from one of the greats.

