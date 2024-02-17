Just when you thought there was nothing left to worry about, there are now reports of a deadly drug-resistant fungal infection spreading across the country.

Did anyone else have that on their 2024 bingo card?

Photo by CDC on Unsplash Photo by CDC on Unsplash loading...

Me neither.

But according to the CDC, there is a fungal infection that is spreading across the country and already has a grip on New Jersey.

Candid Auris Is Spreading Across The Country

Get our free mobile app

Also known as C. Auris cases are spreading throughout the country, it's a type of yeast that can cause severe illness.

Symptoms seem to be all over the place but according to the CDC

C. auris can cause infections in different parts of the body such as in the bloodstream, open wounds, and ears. The symptoms depend on the location and severity of C. auris infection. Symptoms may be similar to symptoms of an infection caused by bacteria. There is not a common set of symptoms specific for C. auris infections.

So it can vary from person to person, and unfortunately, it seems that this infection is also drug-resistant.

How Common Are C. Auris Infections?

In New Jersey, there were 94 infections in 2022, which is the latest year in which data is available.

The number of infections for 2023 could easily be much higher.

How Are C. Auris Infections Spread From Person To Person?

This disease can colonize a healthy person and they may not have symptoms, but that colony can spread to another person and make them sick.

In hospitals, C. Auris can colonize on a person and then be spread around by objects as well as people.

Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash loading...

There is good news though.

The CDC reports that for the most part if you are a healthy individual a C. Auris infection won't be lethal.

That doesn't mean it's not a dangerous disease we have to keep an eye on because if you are an immunocompromised person it can be detrimental.