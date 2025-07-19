Let's talk good eatin' in Jersey.

There aren't many places in the Garden State that have bad food; we kind of pride ourselves on having the best food around.

We have a pizza joint that's ranked among the best in the world, and we have a burrito place that ranks among the best in the nation!

What's really exciting, though, is when we see some local Jersey talent flourish and open a new restaurant.

A New Must-Try Restaurant Has Opened In Seacaucus, NJ

A new restaurant that just opened up in Seacaucus has put the focus on fresh, local, and delicious.

El Asadero Secaucus NJ, good mexican restaurants in nj A new Mexican Restaurant is turning heads in Secaucus, NJ, El Asadero is now open Photo Credit: El Asadero loading...

Say hello to El Asadero Mexican Grill.

The kitchen is led by executive chef Gonzalo Colin, the Mexican Food that they make combines traditional tastes and flavors with a new world style.

The Signature Dishes That Are Blowing Diners Away

These are some of El Asadero's signature dishes that are sure to blow you away.

La Tampiqueña – Skirt steak with enchilada sauce, beans, rice, and tortillas

– Skirt steak with enchilada sauce, beans, rice, and tortillas Asadero Molcajete – Steak, ribs, shrimp & chorizo, sizzling in house chorizo sauce

– Steak, ribs, shrimp & chorizo, sizzling in house chorizo sauce Cowboy Steak – 16 oz ribeye served with mashed potatoes and broccoli

– 16 oz ribeye served with mashed potatoes and broccoli Surf & Turf – Lobster tail + skirt steak with clarified lemon butter

– Lobster tail + skirt steak with clarified lemon butter Birria Tacos – Shredded beef in chili-rich consommé with fresh cilantro, onion, and lime

I'll take one of each, please!

More Than Food, A Full-Service Bar That's Sure To Please

It's not just about the food at El Asadero; however, they also have a full-service bar that specializes in tequilas and mezcals.

Whether you're a local or just passing through, this is one of those Jersey restaurants that's just worth the trip. With rave reviews coming in, El Asadero is quickly becoming a must-visit spot in North Jersey.