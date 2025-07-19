New Mexican Grill in Secaucus, NJ Serves Up Next Level Flavor
Let's talk good eatin' in Jersey.
There aren't many places in the Garden State that have bad food; we kind of pride ourselves on having the best food around.
We have a pizza joint that's ranked among the best in the world, and we have a burrito place that ranks among the best in the nation!
What's really exciting, though, is when we see some local Jersey talent flourish and open a new restaurant.
A New Must-Try Restaurant Has Opened In Seacaucus, NJ
A new restaurant that just opened up in Seacaucus has put the focus on fresh, local, and delicious.
Say hello to El Asadero Mexican Grill.
The kitchen is led by executive chef Gonzalo Colin, the Mexican Food that they make combines traditional tastes and flavors with a new world style.
The Signature Dishes That Are Blowing Diners Away
These are some of El Asadero's signature dishes that are sure to blow you away.
READ MORE: What's This Mystery Wall That Popped Up In Toms River, NJ?
- La Tampiqueña – Skirt steak with enchilada sauce, beans, rice, and tortillas
- Asadero Molcajete – Steak, ribs, shrimp & chorizo, sizzling in house chorizo sauce
- Cowboy Steak – 16 oz ribeye served with mashed potatoes and broccoli
- Surf & Turf – Lobster tail + skirt steak with clarified lemon butter
- Birria Tacos – Shredded beef in chili-rich consommé with fresh cilantro, onion, and lime
I'll take one of each, please!
More Than Food, A Full-Service Bar That's Sure To Please
It's not just about the food at El Asadero; however, they also have a full-service bar that specializes in tequilas and mezcals.
Whether you're a local or just passing through, this is one of those Jersey restaurants that's just worth the trip. With rave reviews coming in, El Asadero is quickly becoming a must-visit spot in North Jersey.
10 Mexican Restaurants from the Jersey Shore Made the BEST of NJ List
Gallery Credit: Sue Moll