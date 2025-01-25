There is some buzz and excitement around the Jersey Shore right now, and there's a sweet reason for it.

One of our beloved bakeries just announced that not only are they reopening on the island, but they'll be open just in time for the summer of 2025!

We also know what the bakery will look like, and renderings of the plan look impeccable.

Now there are a ton of great places to grab some baked goods on the Barrier Island.

You've got Mueller's up in Bayhead, Donuts Plus in Lavallette is really good too, and in Seaside Park, there's the iconic Park Bakery, which serves up amazing baked goods all summer long.

One of the Shore's most popular bakeries on the island though is Colonial Bakery.

There's not a summer that goes by that we don't pick up some donuts and crumb cake from Colonial while our family is in town for a Jersey Shore Vacation.

However, Colonial has been closed for the past few months on the island, after their lease at 1906 Grand Central Avenue was not renewed by their landlord.

We were devastated.

However, Colonial Bakery wasted no time coming up with a game plan, and the bakery announced that they'd be opening a brand new location in Lavallette at 1903 Grand Central Avenue in Lavallette, according to Shorebeat.

Basically, right across the street from their old location, and the new bakery they are building looks immaculate, according to recent renderings.

colonial bakery lavallette nj, colonial bakery reopening, when does colonial bakery reopen Credit: Tokarski Millemann Architects / Lavallette Planning Board loading...

The new bakery, according to Shorebeat, will not only feature plenty of room for Colonial Bakery but will also feature a nice 3-bedroom apartment on the top floors.

The plan has officially been approved by the Lavallette Planning Board, and Colonial Bakery believes their new location will be open, and baking by May of 2025!