Who doesn't love a good hidden gem? A place that's off the beaten path, or maybe not super well known, so it feels like your own little secret.

I always feel that way about Ocean Gate; it's our own little vacation town that's easily looked over just because it sits tucked in between Beachwood and Bayville. But we have an amazing little beach, a few great restaurants, and a cute little downtown area.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey Is Filled With Amazing Hidden Gems

What people really love, though, is a hidden gem coffee spot, a place that serves a great cup of coffee, has a good vibe, and makes you want to keep coming back time and time again. And the fact that it may not be super well-known means you don't always have to deal with crowds.

KEEP READING TO SEE ALL THE AMAZING RESTAURANTS IN LBI RESTAURANT WEEK

According to one British TikTok user, who's called the Jersey Shore home for the better part of a decade, LBI is home to one of the best little hidden gem coffee shops in the state, and it's often overlooked due to its location.

What Is NJ's Best Hidden Gem Coffee Shop?

TikTok user Olliemcateer is a British guy who moved to New Jersey with his family about ten years ago and makes a lot of videos about what it's like to be a Brit living at the Jersey Shore. He believes he has uncovered LBI's best hidden gem coffee shop.

It's called Andy's Coffee Shop, and the reason people may not have heard about it is that it's attached directly behind Andy's Bait Shop.

Andy's is regularly filled with locals, off-season too, so you know the coffee has to be pretty solid.

Where Is Andy's Coffee Shop Located In LBI, NJ?

Located at 202-204 Broadway in Barnegat Light, not only do you get a good cup of coffee, but you get some seriously amazing water views as well.

And while you're in LBI, stick around for restaurant week, there are a lot of amazing eateries taking part!