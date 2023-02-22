By Nicholas Lowe & Doug Brustman SSN Contributor

Shore Conference Girls Basketball NJSIAA Opening Round Scoreboard

Central Jersey Group IV



(16) North Brunswick at (1) Hightstown 52-28

(9) Marlboro at (8) Old Bridge 62-54

Old Bridge advances into Round 2 behind Gabrielle Walker’s 22 points and Leena Tran’s 16 points. Senior Erica DiSimone ends her career at Marlboro with a career-high 25 points. Junior Lia Villa added 14 points for Marlboro.



(12) Princeton at (5) Jackson Memorial 71-37

Senior Zoie Maffei continues to have a monster second half of the season. She finished with another double-double, 27 points and 17 rebounds to help the Lady Jags advance into Round 2 of CJ4. Senior Kamile Makselyte also had a double-double, 18 points and 14 rebounds. Jackson Memorial will travel to #4 East Brunswick Thursday, time TBD.

(13) West Windsor-Plainsboro North at (4) East Brunswick 46-29

(14) Northern Burlington at (3) Monroe 69-33

(11) Middletown South at (6) Howell 51-34

Senior Kerry DeStefano scored a season-high 21 points as Howell picked up their 20th win of the season and advanced into Round 2 of CJ4. Sophomore Kiera McKown added a double-double for the Rebels, 11 points and 13 rebounds. Middletown South was led by senior Amanda Paterno and junior Erin Mayerhofer, both scoring 8 points. Howell will travel to face #3 Monroe on Thursday.

(10) Trenton at (7) Long Branch 64-47

(15) Freehold Twp. at (2) South Brunswick 63-31

South Brunswick eliminated Freehold Township behind a balanced scoring attack. Katie Rausch led all scorers with 15 points and both Alexis Lease-Springer and Meher Vig added 13 points. Freehold Township was led by sophomore Ava Giordano with 11 points.

Central Jersey Group III

(16) Middletown North at (1) Ewing 66-34

Ewing, the favorite in Group 3, advances into round 2 with a win over Middletown North. Middletown North was led by freshman Laila Iasparro with 12 points and senior Aimee Tanglao added 9 points. Junior Joi Johnson scored a game-high 20 points for Ewing. They will face #8 Colts Neck Wednesday at 5 pm.

(9) Hamilton West at (8) Colts Neck 56-13

Colts Neck was led by junior Savannah Butz, who scored a career-high 22 points for the Cougars. Freshman Julia Watkins added 12 points for Colts Neck as the move on to play #1 Ewing Wednesday at 5 p.m.

(12) Jackson Liberty at (5) Somerville 44-37

Somerville advances to round 2 and will face Allentown after defeating Jackson Liberty in the opening round. They were led by Charlotte Taylor with 19 points. Liberty was led by senior Ari Broughton, who ended her career with another double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds.

(13) Carteret at (4) Allentown 59-17

(14) Hopewell Valley at (3) Red Bank 58-24

Red Bank had a record setting day by freshman Zoe Gulley who knocked down a school record eight 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 26 points. Senior Josie Munson added 24 points as the Lady Bucs moved into round two and will host #11 Brick Memorial Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

(11) Brick Memorial 39-23 at (6) Steinert

Brick Memorial, who only won four games last season, picked up their 11th win of this season and advanced into round 2 of CJ3. Senior Layla Marotta scored a game-high 14 points and senior Hayley Tighe added 9 points for the Lady Mustangs. Brick Memorial will travel to Red Bank Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

(10) South Plainfield at (7) Robbinsville 31-29

(15) JFK Iselin at (2) Ocean 69-17

Junior Gamila Betton scored 15 points and freshman Ava Chebookjian added 14 points as Ocean cruised into the second round of CJ3. Junior Eli Clark scored 12 points and had 5 assists in the game. Ocean will host #7 Robbinsville Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Central Jersey Group II

(16) Delaware Valley at (1) New Providence 62-26

(9) Delran at (8) Roselle 48-45

(12) Hillside at (5) Voorhees 64-44

(13) Point Boro at (4) Rumson-Fair Haven 54-26|

Senior Julia Corsentino scored a game-high 22 points to lead Rumson into the 2nd Round of CJG2 and junior Raquel Guidetti added 14 points. Point Boro was led by Katherine Henn with 10 points. Rumson will host #5 Voorhees on Thursday.

(14) Monmouth at (3) Holmdel 60-35

Holmdel advances into the 2nd Round of CJ2 behind junior Allison Cannon’s 21 points. Senior Alexandra Loucopoulos added 10 points and sophomore Mackenzie Teevan had a double-double, 13 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Kate Hicks led Monmouth Regional with 10 points. Holmdel will host #11 Bound Brook on Thursday.

(11) Bound Brook 52-40 at (6) Spotswood

(10) South River at (7) Metuchen

(15) Wall at (2) Manasquan 66-38

Manasquan defeated Wall for the third time this season and advanced into Round 2 of CJG2. The Warriors had four players score in double digits, junior Hope Masonius scored 14 points, sophomore Grace Love finished with 13 points, sophomore Olivia Shaughnessy had 12 points and senior Rylyn Orlando added 11 points. Wall was led by junior Emily Tvrdik with 9 points. Manasquan hosts the winner of the Metuchen/South River game on Thursday.

Central Jersey Group I

Top seed Shore Regional received a first-round bye and will host South Hunterdon Wednesday at 5 p.m.

(9) Manville at (8) South Hunterdon 46-24

(12) Somerset Tech at (5) Point Beach 53-32

Senior Jada Clayton scored a game-high 20 points and sophomore Erin Frauenheim added 13 points to lead Point Beach into round two of CJ1. They will host #13 Keyport Wednesday at 4 p.m.

(13) Keyport 35-21 at (4) Perth Amboy Magnet

Keyport pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the opening round behind senior Isabella Bednarz’s 13 points. Junior Danika Borza added 10 points and had 8 rebounds as Keyport moves on to face division rival #5 Point Beach Wednesday at 4 p.m.

(14) Henry Hudson at (3) Dunellen 56-29

Dunellen had both Alexa Castro and Jahzara McLaughlin score 15 points as they eliminated Henry Hudson in the opening round of CJ1. Henry Hudson was led by juniors Makenzie Denzler with 8 points and Taylor Shearer with 7 points.

(11) Woodbridge Magnet at (6) Highland Park 53-33

(10) Keansburg at (7) New Egypt 38-17

New Egypt eliminated Keansburg behind Payton Arnold’s 26 points and advanced into the second round of CJ1. Keansburg was led by freshman Gabriella Flanzbaum with 7 points.

(15) Florence at (2) Middlesex 63-33

South Jersey Group IV

(16) Cherry Hill East at (1) Shawnee

(9) Egg Harbor 51-38 at (8) Toms River East

Egg Harbor defeated TRE and advanced into Round 2 of the SJ4 behind Averie Harding’s game-high 23 points. TRE was led by senior Kaitlynn Colangelo’s 12 points.

(12) Washington Twp. at (5) Atlantic City

(13) Pennsauken at (4) Williamstown

(14) Rancocas Valley at (3) Toms River North 58-21

TRN advances into Round 2 of SJ4 behind junior Megan Sias’s 19 points and 8 rebounds and senior Arliana Torres 14 points and 8 steals. TRN had a total of 27 steals in the game, sophomore Jordyn Brown had 6. TRN will face #6 Lenape Thursday in a rematch of last year's SJ4 matchup.

(11) Vineland at (6) Lenape 54-39

(10) Central 45-27 at (7) Bridgeton

Central Regional held Bridgeton to only seven points in the second half to advance into Round 2 of SJ4. Senior Kelsey DiMichele had a game-high 19 points, while seniors Riley Coltenback and Kate DiMichele added 10 points each. Central Regional will travel to play #2 Cherokee on Thursday.

(15) Gloucester Tech at (2) Cherokee 50-23

South Jersey Group III

(16) Pemberton at (1) Mainland 52-28

(9) Hammonton at (8) Clearview 67-34

(12) Delsea at (5) Absegami 44-24

(13) Burlington Twp. at (4) Moorestown 64-35

(14) Barnegat at (3) Westampton Tech 76-64

Westampton Tech put an end to Barnegat’s season behind Mikayla Taylor’s game-high 36 points. Barnegat was led by sophomore Emma Thornton, who finished with a double-double, 25 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Cara McCoy finished her career with a double-double, 20 points and 15 rebounds, and sophomore Riley Fitzpatrick added 14 points.

(11) Highland at (6) Timber Creek 47-41

(10) Winslow 43-37 at (7) Cherry Hill West

(15) Seneca at (2) Ocean City 49-33

South Jersey Group II

(16) Gloucester at (1) Middle Twp. 79-13

(9) West Deptford at (8) Haddon Heights 43-33

(12) Lower Cape May at (5) Medford Tech 64-29

(13) Camden at (4) Haddonfield

(14) Collingswood at (3) Sterling 39-16

(11) Cedar Creek at (6) Haddon Twp.

(10) Willingboro at (7) Manchester 52-33

Manchester advances into round two of SJ2 behind junior Devyn Quigley’s 37 points, shooting 8 of 10 from the foul line. Freshman Marisiya Goins scoffed 8 points and junior Zionna Short grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lady Hawks. They will face #2 Cinnaminson on Thursday, time TBD.

(15) Lindenwold at (2) Cinnaminson 65-30

Non-Public Starts Wednesday 2/22

South Jersey Non-Public A

(9) Our Lady of Mercy at (8) Pingry, winner at (1) St. John Vianney

(12) Union Catholic at (5) St. Thomas Aquinas

(13) Donovan Catholic at (4) Red Bank Catholic

(14) Princeton Day at (3) Trinity Hall

(11) Immaculata at (6) Camden Catholic

(10) Notre Dame at (7) Mount St. Mary, winner at (2) Paul VI

South Jersey Non-Public B

(9) Ranney at (8) Gloucester Catholic, winner at (1) Wildwood Catholic

(12) St. Joseph Hammonton at (5) Holy Spirit

(13) Doane Academy at (4) Holy Cross Prep

(14) Moorestown Friends at (3) Rutgers Prep

(11) Timothy Christian at (6) Trenton Catholic

(10) Calvary Christian at (7) Bishop Eustace, winner at (2) St. Rose

