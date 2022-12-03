Get our free mobile app

Also Check Out:

2022 Shore Sports Network All-Shore First Team

2022 Shore Sports Network All-Shore Second Team

2022 Shore Sports Network All-Shore Third Team

Forwards

Matt Karolak, Sr., Manasquan

2022 Stats: 10 goals, 9 assists

Karolak got off to a late start and had to shut it down early due to injury, but in between, he was a dominant scorer for the Warriors. His hat trick came in 4-0 rout of Matawan and he had four-point games vs. Brick (two goals), Colts Neck and Wall (one goal and two assists in each).

Shawn McCann, Jr., Middletown South

2022 Stats: 11 goals, 6 assists

Middletown South was one of the Shore’s more improved teams, going from a 6-12 mark in 2021 and winless in Class A North divisional play to third place in A North with wins over Freehold Township and Marlboro. McCann led the Eagles in scoring and posted his three two-goal games during a five-game stretch, including against Lacey in the Shore Conference Tournament.

Middletown South junior Shawn McCann. (Photo provided by Middletown South boys soccer) Middletown South junior Shawn McCann. (Photo provided by Middletown South boys soccer) loading...

Kenny Caruso, Jr., Toms River South

2022 Stats: 14 goals, 2 assists

Caruso was a constant source of goals for the Indians and he showed up for his team during its strong showing in the Shore Conference Tournament. The junior forward scored a goal and assisted another in a first-round upset over Neptune, then scored an equalizer at Marlboro before the Mustangs went on to beat Toms River South in overtime.

Kyle Moore, So., Colts Neck

2022 Stats: 9 goals, 5 assists

Moore and senior teammate Jairo Chira formed one of the Shore’s most potent one-two scoring combinations up top, with Moore coming through in several big moments for the Cougars. The sophomore posted multiple points in Colts Neck’s three biggest wins on the way to a Class B North championship, scoring two goals apiece in wins over Neptune and Manasquan, and contributing a goal and an assist in a division-clinching win over Ocean.

Colts Neck sophomore Kyle Moore. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) Colts Neck sophomore Kyle Moore. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) loading...

Midfield

Ronan Hogg, So., Rumson-Fair Haven

2022 Stats: 11 goals, 5 assists

Hogg played most of the season as a winger, but could work the outside midfield for Rumson when the situation called for it and regardless of position, his performance was worthy of recognition. He was the top scorer on a team that featured two standout seniors in Antonio Santos and Alec Pentikis and he was one of 12 players to score against Holmdel this season. He capped his scoring campaign with a golden goal in a 2-1 win over Metuchen in the Central Group II first round.

CBA senior Charlie Paparella. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) CBA senior Charlie Paparella. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) loading...

Charlie Paparella, Sr., Christian Brothers Academy

2022 Stats: 1 goal, 1 assist

Paparella was a defensive starter on CBA as a junior and even started this season playing in the back before he was moved to a defensive center midfield spot to help bolster the middle of the park for the Colts. The stats were modest, but Paparella helped connect the machine-like CBA formation and was the first line of defense for one of the hardest team in the state upon which to score.

Dimitry Corba, Jr., Christian Brothers Academy

2022 Stats: 4 goals, 10 assists

While Paparella was the defensive stalwart of the CBA midfield, Corba was its most creative player. The Junior led the Colts with 10 assists and his ability to facilitate offense from the middle of the field complemented the ability of wingers Jack D’Eletto and Will Thygeson to create from the flanks. Corba’s four goals came against quality opponents (Delran, Howell, Chaminade, Colts Neck) and half of his 10 assists came in postseason games.

Jon Fitzgerald, Sr., Toms River South

2022 Stats: 5 goals, 4 assists

Fitzgerald was a workhorse and a facilitator for a Toms River South team that started fast, went into a midseason lull, then turned in an inspired showing as the No. 22 seed in the Shore Conference Tournament. The senior leader led the Shore Conference with 12 assists, with three coming in a 3-2 win over a strong Southern side and two coming in a memorable, 3-2 win over Neptune in the first round of the SCT. Of Toms River South’s four SCT goals, Fitzgerald assisted three of them.

Defense

Anthony Cano, Jr., Monmouth

2022 Stats: 10 goals, 6 assists

Cano had to carry a young Falcons squad as a junior defender who has the scoring prowess of an attacker. His 10 goals were the most of any defender or defensive center midfielder and he even posted three braces, which came against Point Beach, St. John Vianney and Manchester. He helped the Falcons post a shutout in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Group II Playoffs and converted a pair of penalty kicks to send Monmouth into the quarterfinals.

Dan Abrams, Sr., Ocean

2022 Stats: 2 goals, 6 assists

A torn ACL prematurely ended Abrams’s junior season in 2021 and in 2022, he came back with an All-Shore performance. He was a constant on an Ocean team that had to deal with injuries and upheaval in the starting lineup over the course of the season and helped the Spartans get out of the first round in the Central Group III Tournament by serving up a free kick and a throw-in that led to goals.

Cooper Laitman, Sr., Marlboro

2022 Stats: No scoring

Laitman battled through an injury during his senior season to remain Marlboro’s on-field and off-field senior leader, which was critical for a Mustangs team that had a scattered number of seniors with experience. The Mustangs defense gave up 17 goals in 16 games and Laitman was a versatile, physical presence who could distribute as well. While he missed a chunk of the regular season, he performance in on opening day helped the Mustangs hand CBA its lone loss of 2022.

Neptune junior Marvin Muñoz Garcia (left) and Ocean senior Archeley Eugene. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) Neptune junior Marvin Muñoz Garcia (left) and Ocean senior Archeley Eugene. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) loading...

Anthony Muñoz Garcia, Jr., Neptune

2022 Stats: 1 goal, 4 assists

Ernst Louisius was the best offensive player in the Shore Conference, but Neptune would not have strung together a 13-5-1 season in 2022 without the versatility and ability of Muñoz Garcia. The junior took on a more defensive role in his junior year and delivered his only goal of the season in Neptune’s 3-0, redemption win in the Central Group III quarterfinals over Steinert – the team that ended the Scarlet Fliers’ season in 2021.

Goalkeepers

Jack Goldsmith, Sr., Freehold Township

2022 Stats: 21 games, 16 goals, 10 shutouts

Goldsmith made a name for himself by saving two penalty kicks during the shootout that ended last year’s Group IV semifinal victory over Toms River North and in his final season, he parlayed that into an impressive showing as a full-time keeper. Goldsmith finished fourth in the conference with 10 shutouts and conceded 16 goals in 21 games for a Patriots squad that won their second straight Central Jersey Group IV championship with three consecutive clean sheets to clinch the trophy.

Jack Harmon, Jr., St. Rose

2022 Stats: 19 games, 13 goals, 8 shutouts

Harmon turned in a heroic stretch to end the season that helped propel St. Rose to its first South Non-Public B championship and Non-Public B final appearance in 12 years. The junior stood on his head to make sure the Purple Roses survived the sectional quarterfinals while playing most of the match shorthanded and the only goal he allowed the rest of the tournament came on a penalty kick in the sectional semifinals. He turned in a shutout with nine saves in the Non-Public B championship game against Gill St. Bernard’s and made a save in the round of penalties – not enough, unfortunately, for St. Rose to beat the Knights in the championship shootout.

St. Rose goalkeeper Jack Harmon elevates for a ball in the box. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) St. Rose goalkeeper Jack Harmon elevates for a ball in the box. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) loading...

Bobby Calvo, So., Toms River East

2022 Stats: 16 games, 17 goals, 6 shutouts

Still only a sophomore, Calvo has demonstrated major poise and ability in his first two seasons of high school soccer. He was selected as the top goalkeeper in Ocean County by the coaches and his performance in goal helped the Raiders knock off Toms River North in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament and kept his team close in what turned out to be a 1-0 loss to Colts Neck in the following round.

READ: 2022 Shore Sports Network All-Shore First and Second Teams

All-Shore Final Vote

The 2022 Shore Sports Network All-Shore Boys Soccer Team is not quite finished. Remember to vote in the 2022 All-Shore Final Vote to pick six more members of the 2022 All-Shore Team. The winners of the Final Vote will be announced on Monday and profiled as the final players on this year's SSN All-Shore roster.