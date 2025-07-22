Ozzy Osbourne may be gone, but his words, like his music, will echo forever.

Whether he was fronting the most important metal band of all time, Black Sabbath, or mumbling incoherently through a reality TV scene, every time Ozzy opened his mouth, something unforgettable came out. He was unintentionally poetic, wildly quotable, and often hilarious. Even when he didn’t mean to be.

From legendary interviews to The Osbournes, the Prince of Darkness delivered a lifetime of soundbites that still rattle around in our collective skulls. These quotes are weird, wonderful, and pure Ozzy — raw, unfiltered, and 100% iconic.

A lot of these iconic quotes come from MTV’s The Osbournes, which helped define the somewhat despicable genre of celeb-reality TV. No show has ever done it better than The Osbournes, though, and the quotability of Ozzy’s many classic phrases has helped cement The Osbournes as one of the 21st century’s definitive programs.

The Osbournes gave us Ozzy’s “bubbles” tirade along with too many dog poop-related freakouts to mention. Of course, Ozzy’s heavily parodied cry of “Sharon!” still resonates with fans today.

Some of Ozzy’s past interviews generated some of the singer’s finest lines. Every interviewer ever has asked Oz about the bat biting incident, but our favorite comes from a 1982 sitdown with Night Flight. Another classic chat showcases Ozzy speaking of how he came up with a part for “No More Tears” while he was wasted off his face.

Here are 10 of the greatest Ozzy Osbourne quotes — proof that his voice will never be silenced. Watch below and reminisce on a legend who will never be forgotten.

