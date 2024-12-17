I'm sorry, but your New Year's resolution is destined to fail.

Sure, you may want to REALLY improve your finances or lose weight, but the odds are not in your favor, my friend.

Don't let that discourage you from achieving your goals. Most of us tend to fail at our resolutions.

Here's why this year isn't your year when it comes to making changes in your life.

Most New Year's Resolutions Fail

You'll have a lot of company if your New Year's resolution gets left behind within the first few months of the year. A Forbes poll, showed the average resolution lasts 3.74 months.

Only 5% of those surveyed said their last resolution made it six months before being a thing of the past. Those who kept up with their resolution for all 12 months represented just 1% of those surveyed.

"In fact, failing at New Year's resolutions is so common that there's even a slew of (unofficial) dates commemorating such failures—some sources cite 'Ditch New Year's Resolutions Day' as January 17 while others denote the second Friday in January as 'Quitter's Day,'" Forbes reported.

The Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University did a deep dive into the success rate of resolutions earlier this year. Their research shows that only 9% of Americans who make resolutions actually complete them.

You're Making Resolutions That You Should Never Make

Some common New Year's resolutions are easier to achieve while others leave you feeling hopeless and defeated.

Ranker recently asked which New Year's resolutions are the most "unrealistically ambitions." "Get out of debt" was the top answer.

"Why would you make this resolution? Do you know how hard it is to get out of debt?" Ranker asked.

Health website RealBuzz.com also says you should avoid making resolutions that will adversely affect your financial situation in the long run. The site makes a strong case for why you shouldn't start off the new year with a new job.

"Firstly, it's bad because after Christmas your savings account is probably looking rather unhealthy," RealBuzz.com said. "Plus, after the Christmas period lots of people look for new jobs meaning that the competition for that position you want is going to be tougher than ever."

