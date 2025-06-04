Gen Z Aren’t Buying This at the Grocery Store and Retailers Are Worried

Gen Z grocery shoppers are opting for quick convenience over freshness when it comes to food shopping.

During the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s (IDDBA) annual meeting on Sunday (June 1), Colleen McGinnis from NielsenIQ revealed that Gen Z shoppers aren’t buying as much fresh food—such as fresh meats and produce—as older generations.

According to Supermarket News, shoppers born between 1997 and 2012 are “leaning toward frozen foods, dairy items and quick, on-the-go meals” when they hit the grocery store, as “fresh foods don’t appeal to them as much because this generation prioritizes convenience and favors meal solutions that require minimal preparation.”

“Gen Z’s reluctance to shop in the fresh sections definitely poses a risk. It’s not just a concern for retailers and manufacturers—fresh products drive store visits. The stronger the store’s perimeter, the more frequently customers return—and that typically leads to larger basket sizes,” McGinnis said.

Gen Z shoppers, who are as old as 28 years old in 2025, also make more trips to the grocery store than any other generation. They’re 41 percent more likely to go grocery shopping more than nine times per week, making quick in-and-out trips.

They also tend to shop without a list or meal plan, preferring “grab-and-go convenience” and pre-made meals.

According to NielsenIQ, Gen Z’ers are 14 percent less likely to have made a decision about what to purchase while grocery shopping before they arrive to the store.

Fascinatingly, Gen Z are what the experts call “true omni-channel shoppers.” They shop both in-store and online, with half of all Gen Z splitting their grocery shopping between in-person store visits and online, more than any other generation.

They’re also 67 percent more likely to use grocery and meal delivery services such as Uber Eats and DoorDash and 56 percent more likely to eat fast food. Plus, 35 percent of Gen Z use auto-ship delivery services for their groceries, highlighting a shared value of convenience amid busy lifestyles.

Meanwhile, in 2024 Delish reported that both Gen Z’ers and millennials view groceries as a status symbol; something to splurge on even over traveling or dining out at restaurants.