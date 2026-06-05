Ever since its formal beginning in the late 1940s, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing — better known as NASCAR — has delivered a steady stream of unforgettable moments.

From photo finishes to record-setting wins to emotional moments on the track, fans have seen NASCAR history unfold from the stands or on live television.

How Was NASCAR Created?

NASCAR traces its origins back to the mid-'40s in Daytona, Fla. when founder Bill France, Sr. held a series of talks with drivers, mechanics and car owners about how to organize racing efforts into a cohesive format.

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Informal stock car racing was already a popular pastime, thanks in large part to the Prohibition Era, when bootleggers making illegal liquor runs started racing their modified "runner" cars for entertainment.

The first official NASCAR race took place in 1948, when Red Byron clinched a victory on the then-2.2 mile Daytona Beach Road course in front of a crowd of about 14,000. The sport's popularity only grew from there.

After Bill France, Sr. handed over the reins as NASCAR president to his son, Bill France, Jr., the sport saw the advent of televised races and major sponsorships, which helped boost it toward the larger-than-life popularity NASCAR enjoys today.

See Some of the Best Photos in NASCAR History

Below, Taste of Country has compiled 30 incredible photos that share some of the sport's most iconic, history-defining moments. Those include record-setting wins and championships, heart-pounding mid-race moments and even a couple of brawls!