Call everyone you know, because Bed Bath & Beyond is back under a new name.

Yes, they will be taking those old coupons that they were once notorious for.

Southern Living reports that the new store is opening in Nashville on August 8.

The new brick and mortar location will have a slightly new name on the front of the store, Bed Bath & Beyond Home.

But one thing will remain the same about the iconic brand: They will still honor those old and expired Bed Bath & Beyond 20 percent off coupons if you still have them.

If you don't have any laying around anymore, fear not: They will be handing out new ones at the door of the new Nashville store.

It's been more than two years since Bed Bath & Beyond stores went out of business and shut down.

It was a tragic day for most ,as it became the place to go when needing things for in and around the home, and they always gave you 20 percent off with that easy-to-obtain coupoin.

Amy Sullivan, CEO of parent brand the Brand House Collective, says: "We're proud to reintroduce one of retail's most iconic names with the launch of Bed Bath & Beyond Home, beautifully reimagined for how families gather at home today."

Oh but wait, there's more: "This isn't just a store, it's a fresh start for a brand that means something special to so many families," she continues.

Just remember that when you see those crazy towel-stacked walls, they aren't really as they seem.

When Did Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Close?

The last locations of Bed Bath & Beyond closed in June of 2023. This came just two months after declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April of 2023, according to CNBC.

Will There Be Other New Locations of Bed Bath & Beyond Opening?

Indeed. There will be five other Nashville locations opening, as well as plans to convert approximately 75 existing Kirkland's Home stores to the new format by 2026.

