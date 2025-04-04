NJ live-in nanny charged with shaking and tossing baby twins

🚨A live-in nanny was watching twin 7-month-old babies

🚨The twins' mother saw the nanny shake, toss and inproperly hundle the twins

🚨The action was captured on video

JACKSON — A live-in nanny was charged after police said she was caught on video shaking twin 7-month-old babies.

A father called 911 on March 26 after his wife saw video of the 58-year-old woman “shaking, tossing, and improperly handling” the children, according to Jackson police.

The parents took the children to their pediatrician, who sent them to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for further evaluation

After police reviewed the video of the nanny, she was charged and arrested at the family's home.

Police did not disclose the nanny's identity or the charges.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Exceptional pizza joint in the shadow of legendary spots in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco