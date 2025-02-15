As a controversy spirals around New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the question has been raised if the Governor of New York State can remove him from office.

Eric Adams has been the mayor of New York City since 2022. There are many calls for him to resign as he is facing charges for, essentially, taking money from a foreign source. To simplify things, he is accused of taking money from influential people in the country of Turkey to sway his policies and politics. It's more complicated and political than this, but that's a very simple way of looking at it. You're innocent until proven guilty, of course, and he is in the middle of going through the legal process.

⬇️⬇️⬇️Can Governor Hochul Fire Mayors? Keep Scrolling ⬇️⬇️⬇️

The issue with these kinds of charges is that Americans cannot have their publically elected officials controlled by foreign assets with evil agendas. The United States has many enemies who will do anything to hurt us, and keeping foreign influence out of the pockets of our elected officials is, and has been, extremely important to keeping us safe and protecting our democracy.

Adams has also been accused of sexual assault and other charges of corruption. In fact, he's facing five counts of corruption for accepting money from foreign influencers going back to 2014.

The latest in the case is that the Department of Justice wants the federal prosecutors to drop the case and ordered them to do so. They have refused and ultimately resigned from their positions. This is where things get very political, involving President Donald Trump. We're not here to debate the politics, though, and to read more about this, CLICK HERE.

Politicians and officials all over the state insist Adams resign, but he has refused. So, the question becomes, can he be removed from office right now?

Can Governor Kathy Hochul Fire the Mayor of New York City and Other Mayors?

Hochul was asked by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow if she would essentially fire Adams and remove him from office. Here is was she had to say.

This caught the eye of many people who want to know: can the Governor of New York fire a city's mayor? The answer is yes:

The mayor may be removed from office by the governor upon charges and after service upon him of a copy of the charges and an opportunity to be heard in his defense. Pending the preparation and disposition of charges, the governor may suspend the mayor for a period not exceeding thirty days. - Section 9 of the New York City Charter

This does not only apply to New York City, as the State Constitution also always the removal of any mayor in the state.

Of course, this is not something that should be done lightly. As the governor said, she needs to take time to assess and make the right choice. After all, the people elected Adams, and the people should have the ultimate say. However, if the situation becomes dire and/or Adams is found guilty of the charges against him, it may be in the people's best interests, according to the governor.

What do you think about all of this? Text us on our app.

Get our free mobile app