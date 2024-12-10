As 2024 comes to a close, New Yorkers are concerned about plenty of things. Crime, costs, equality, access, the political climate, and housing are just some things on people's minds.

But what do New Yorkers worry about the most? Unsurprisingly and broadly, it has to do with money. Housing costs have skyrocketed in places like Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, where prices have been historically low. Vehicles remain expensive, more than ever, for used cars. Gas remains above $3 a gallon for much of the state. Groceries have gone up considerably since the pandemic.

This all leads us to What People Worry About the Most in New York:

The answer is the cost of living.

A new Siena College poll shows New Yorkers are most concerned with the overall cost of living. That dominated the survey, with over 43% of New Yorkers saying it was their biggest concern. Tied for second are affordable housing and migrant influx, both at 19%.

These issues were also very important to Americans nationwide in the last presidential election.

The same poll also revealed Governor Kathy Hochul's approval rating is up 3% but is negative at 39% - 49% overall.

New York has long been a "blue" state, with Democrats winning and dominating the political landscape. Voters still prefer a Democrat as governor over a Republican by a considerable amount: 52%—34%. However, the poll says that 57% want someone other than Hochul as governor.

