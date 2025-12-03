New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night and ended up sharing at least one big surprise.

The political momentum behind Sherrill’s New Jersey win

Colbert kicked things off by asking whether she saw a common thread between her win—and the wins of other Democrats in New York and Virginia. Sherrill said yes, and summed it up simply: fighting hard for people, listening to folks on the ground, and offering a very different vision from what’s coming out of Washington right now.

When Colbert pushed her on what “resisting” Donald Trump’s agenda would look like under her governorship, she explained she’ll advocate for stronger federal-state cooperation on infrastructure, schools, medical care, and SNAP. And she made it clear she’s ready to stand up against policies she believes hurt New Jersey families.

All solid points—nothing we New Jerseyans haven’t heard in speeches, commercials, and news clips all year long.

AP AP loading...

A Late Show moment that took an unexpected turn

But then she shared something most of us definitely haven’t heard before.

A very personal story… from one very wild ride.

And no, not in a helicopter—a New York City cab.

The surprising NYC cab-labor story Sherrill revealed on TV

Sherrill told Colbert that when she was pregnant with her second child, she had read the chapter in What to Expect When You’re Expecting about how to deliver your own baby. You know, just in case.

Well, that “just in case” came in handy.

On the day she went into labor, her contractions were 45 seconds apart. Her doctor told her and her husband, Jason, to head to the hospital. They grabbed a cab and took an unusual shortcut through Central Park for the quick half-mile trip to Mount Sinai.

But you know how these things go—her water broke, and it became pretty obvious the baby was not going to wait politely for a hospital room. Sherrill remembers saying, “I’m having this baby in the cab!”

And Jason, doing his best, responded with the classic line: “Don’t push!”

How a Good Samaritan—and one iconic NYC shortcut—changed everything

The cab got stuck at red lights in the park, so they finally pulled over. Jason jumped out to go get help. Meanwhile, Sherrill—thankfully—had read that chapter. And as luck would have it, a woman nearby who happened to work at the hospital rushed over to help “catch.”

So yes, she delivered the baby right there in the cab.

And when Jason finally ran back, he looked at her and said, “I told you not to push!”